Student EB5 Launches Free Financial Feasibility Calculator To Help Prospective Investors Assess EB-5 Visa Eligibility

New Online Tool Provides Instant Assessment of Investment Readiness for $800K-$1.05M EB-5 Visa Program

UNITED STATES - January 16, 2026 - Student EB5, a leading resource for EB-5 visa education and guidance, today announced the launch of its comprehensive EB-5 Investment Feasibility Calculator, a free online tool designed to help prospective investors quickly assess their financial readiness for the EB-5 immigrant investor program.

The calculator addresses one of the most common questions facing potential EB-5 applicants: "Can I realistically afford the EB-5 investment?" With investment thresholds of $800,000 for Targeted Employment Areas (TEA) and $1,050,000 for non-TEA projects, plus substantial additional costs for legal fees, filing fees, and relocation expenses, understanding true financial feasibility is critical before beginning the complex immigration process.

"Many prospective EB-5 investors struggle to determine whether they're truly financially prepared for this significant investment," said [Founder/CEO Name] of Student EB5. "Our calculator goes beyond simple investment amount comparisons to provide a holistic view of financial readiness, including liquid assets, retirement accounts, real estate equity, and the often-overlooked costs associated with the EB-5 process."

Key Features of the EB-5 Feasibility Calculator:



Comprehensive Financial Assessment: Users input their income, liquid assets, semi-liquid assets (401k, real estate, business equity), and monthly living expenses to receive a complete financial picture.

Total Cost Breakdown: The tool calculates not just the investment amount, but all associated costs including attorney fees ($25,000-$50,000), USCIS filing fees, administrative costs, documentation expenses, and recommended living reserves for the 2-3 year processing period.

Color-Coded Feasibility Scoring: Results are presented in an easy-to-understand format with three categories:



Green (Strong Position): Sufficient liquid assets with healthy financial cushion



Yellow (Moderate Position): Feasible with preparation and potential asset liquidation

Red (Challenging Position): Significant financial risk, alternatives recommended

Personalized Action Plans: Based on user inputs, the calculator provides specific next steps, timelines, and recommendations tailored to each financial situation.

Asset Liquidation Impact Analysis: Shows real costs of accessing retirement funds, including penalties and tax implications, helping users make informed decisions about funding sources. Alternative Pathway Suggestions: For those who may not be ready for EB-5, the tool suggests alternative visa options such as E-2, L-1, or EB-2 NIW visas.

Addressing a Critical Need in EB-5 Planning

The EB-5 visa program, which provides a pathway to U.S. permanent residency through qualifying investments, has become increasingly popular among foreign investors. However, the program's complexity and substantial financial requirements often leave potential applicants uncertain about their readiness to proceed.

"We've seen too many cases where investors begin the EB-5 process without fully understanding the total financial commitment," explained [Name]. "This can lead to financial stress, liquidating retirement accounts with heavy penalties, or even abandoning the application mid-process. Our calculator helps people make informed decisions before they invest thousands in legal fees."

The tool is particularly valuable for:



International entrepreneurs evaluating U.S. immigration options

Foreign professionals seeking permanent residency pathways

Families planning long-term relocation to the United States

Immigration attorneys conducting preliminary client assessments Financial advisors helping clients with immigration planning

Source of Funds Preparation Guidance

A unique feature of the calculator is its emphasis on source of funds documentation, one of the most challenging aspects of EB-5 applications. Based on user asset types, the tool generates a customized checklist of required documentation, including tax returns, bank statements, employment verification, and sale documents.

"USCIS requires extensive documentation proving the lawful source of investment funds," noted [Name]. "Our calculator helps users understand this requirement early in their planning process, which can take 6-12 months to properly prepare."

Free and Accessible to All

The EB-5 Investment Feasibility Calculator is available at no cost on the Student EB5 website at . The tool requires no registration or personal information beyond the financial data users choose to input for their assessment. All calculations are performed in real-time, and users can save or print their results for future reference.

The calculator includes comprehensive disclaimers emphasizing that it provides preliminary guidance only and does not constitute legal or financial advice. Users are encouraged to consult with licensed immigration attorneys and financial advisors before making any investment decisions.

Looking Ahead

Student EB5 plans to continuously update the calculator to reflect changes in EB-5 regulations, investment thresholds, and processing times. Future enhancements may include integration with immigration attorney networks, expanded alternative visa comparisons, and multilingual support.

"This calculator is just the beginning of our commitment to demystifying the EB-5 process," said [Name]. "We're dedicated to providing transparent, accessible resources that empower individuals to make informed decisions about their immigration journey."

About Student EB5

Student EB5 is a comprehensive educational resource dedicated to helping prospective investors understand and navigate the EB-5 immigrant investor visa program. Through free tools, guides, and expert insights, Student EB5 serves as a trusted resource for individuals exploring pathways to U.S. permanent residency through investment.

For more information, visit

Calculator Access:

The EB-5 Investment Feasibility Calculator is available at: