Finding Arima In The American West: Martin Etchart's White Dove, Tell Me Explores Basque Identity, Belonging, And The Quiet Costs Of Assimilation

Phoenix, AZ - In a Western landscape long defined by cowboys and cattle, author Martin Etchart opens a different trail with White Dove, Tell Me, the debut novel in his Basque Series. Set in Urepel, Arizona, the book follows Xabier Etxea, a young sheep rancher wrestling with grief, legacy, and the fracture between his Basque roots and his American present.

The novel begins with a shattering loss: Xabier's father, Ferdinand, dies in what appears to be a tractor accident. As the family's 640-acre ranch teeters on foreclosure, Xabier unearths troubling questions about the death-and about what his father kept hidden. His ex-fiancée, Jenny Pernice, surfaces with claims that suggest something darker: a possible suicide meant to trigger life-insurance funds to save the land.

What distinguishes Etchart's work is its unflinching gaze at cultural erosion. Ferdinand refused to teach Xabier Euskara, dismissing it as“dead.” For Xabier, the absence of language becomes“a chasm needing a bridge to cross. A bridge my father chose not to help me build.” That wound-and the search to heal it-will resonate with anyone navigating an immigrant inheritance.

Threaded through the mystery is Basque mythology, embodied by the book's titular white dove-a symbol that may be Ferdinand's spirit returning to guide his son. Grounded yet lyrical, the motif anchors the novel in spiritual traditions that have sustained Basque culture for generations.

Critical praise: Kirkus Reviews calls White Dove, Tell Me“A thoughtfully provocative story about finding one's place in the American dream,” noting its“engaging look at an underrepresented community.”

“At its heart, this is a story about how we become whole,” Etchart says.“What do we keep, what do we let go-and what is lost when we stop teaching the language of our ancestors?”

About the Author

Martin Etchart writes fiction that illuminates the Basque-American experience of the Southwest. White Dove, Tell Me launches his Basque Series with a blend of literary suspense, family drama, and cultural memory.

Media & Events

Interviews, features, book clubs, and library events available upon request.