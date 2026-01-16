Award-Winning Political Guide Reveals The Complete Political Spectrum Americans Have Never Seen

MENAFN - GetNews)



"The Political Spectrum: Freedom vs. Enslavement (Second Edition) By David R. Young"The Political Spectrum: Freedom vs. Enslavement (Second Edition) by award-winning author David R. Young challenges the traditional left-right political model. The book reveals a complete framework explaining where freedom, constitutional republics, democracies, communism, fascism, and totalitarian systems truly fall on the political spectrum, giving readers a clearer understanding of modern governance beyond partisan narratives.

CLEARWATER, FL - Award-winning political author David R. Young releases the second edition of The Political Spectrum: Freedom vs. Enslavement, revealing the missing political framework in American education and public discourse. It is an expanded analysis that reveals how the commonly taught political spectrum shows only a fraction of the complete picture. This incomplete framework, Young argues, has left citizens without adequate tools to accurately assess where freedom, constitutional republics, communism, and fascism truly exist within the broader spectrum of governance.

Most Americans learn that the political spectrum runs from liberal to conservative, or from communism on the left to fascism on the right. Young's research demonstrates that this conventional model is incomplete, comparable to a body thermometer measuring only a narrow band of the full heat-cold spectrum.

"The conventional political spectrum functions like a thermometer measuring only a narrow range of a much broader scale," Young explains. "This book provides the complete framework necessary to understand where freedom, constitutional republics, democracies, and totalitarian systems actually exist within the broader spectrum of governance."

The first edition of The Political Spectrum: Freedom vs. Enslavement received a gold award in a national writers' competition, with judges commending it as essential reading for understanding political systems. This expanded second edition features 14 comprehensive chapters examining fundamental questions about government, the principles that sustain free societies, the drift that occurs from freedom toward enslavement, and America's distinctive position as a Constitutional Republic.

Young, a successful businessman and professional home designer, brings a multidisciplinary perspective to political analysis. Committed to Constitutional principles, he undertook this research after recognizing the absence of a definitive, accessible work on the complete political spectrum. With five decades of study in philosophy and human nature, Young clarifies complex political concepts through systematic analysis while maintaining accessibility for general readers.

The first book in his Freedom vs Enslavement Series, The Political Spectrum: Freedom vs. Enslavement, is designed for young and older readers across the political spectrum who seek substantive understanding beyond partisan rhetoric.

About the Author

David R. Young is a political author, businessman, and professional home designer based in Clearwater, Florida. An independent who turned registered Republican after writing this book, he studied human nature for five decades. Endowed with a creative and curious nature, Young

identified the need for a comprehensive analysis of the political spectrum and conducted extensive research to fill that gap. His work has received a gold award recognition for excellence in political writing.

