Aftermath Silver Files Technical Report January 16, 2026 Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQB: AAGFF) (the "Company" or "Aftermath Silver") has filed a technical report (the "Berenguela Technical Report") on the Berenguela silver-copper-manganese deposit located in the Department of Puno in southern Peru ("Berenguela" or the "Project"). The Report presents a new Mineral Resource Estimate for the Berenguela Silver-Copper- Manganese Project together with recommendations for further metallurgical and engineering work with the objective of completing a preliminary feasibility study during 2026. The company is now proceeding to initiate advanced engineering work on the project focused on commercializing the flowsheets for silver, copper and zinc recovery and the potential manganese products, which include battery grade manganese sulphate (MnSO4). The Berenguela Technical Report, titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate for the Berenguela Project Province of Lampa, Department of Puno, Peru", is filed in accordance with National Instrument 43‐101 ("NI 43‐101") and was completed by BBA International (Canada) Inc. ("BBA"), with an effective date of November 30, 2025. The Qualified Persons for the Berenguela Technical Report are D. Nussipakynova, P. Geo. (BC & ON), D. Evangelista, P.Eng. (BC), and B. Arthur, PE (SME-Registered Member). Mineral Resource Estimate Table 1. Berenguela Ag-Cu-Mn deposit Mineral Resource at 137.40 USD NSR as of November 30 2025

Resource

Classification Tonnage

Mt Grade Contained Metal Ag Mn Cu Zn Ag Mn Cu Zn g/t % % % Moz Mt Mlb Mlb Measured 8.49 101 8.97 0.89 0.32 27.7 0.76 166.9 60.0 Indicated 43.06 68.5 5.04 0.58 0.33 94.9 2.17 550.2 312.5 Measured and Indicated 51.55 73.9 5.69 0.63 0.33 122.5 2.93 717.1 372.4 Inferred 14.33 47.6 3.28 0.37 0.25 22.0 0.47 118.4 80

Notes:



CIM Definition Standards (2014) were used for reporting the Mineral Resources.

The effective date of the estimate is November 30, 2025.

The Qualified Person is Dinara Nussipakynova, P.Geo., of BBA International Inc.

Mineral Resources are constrained by an optimized pit shell using the assumptions in Table 2.

No dilution or mining recovery applied.

The NSR cut-off value of USD137.40 is based on the following:



Long-term metal prices for Ag $29.73/Oz, for HPMSM $2592/t, for Cu $4.34/Lb, Zn $1.21/Lb



Metallurgical recoveries are 94% for Ag, 85% for Mn, 90% for Cu, and 85% for Zn

Payability for Ag is 99.8%, for Mn 100%, for Cu 96.75%, for Zn 85%

Bulk density used was estimated and variable. but averaged 2.30 tonnes/m3 for mineralized material and 2.14 tonnes/m3 for waste.

Drilling results up to 28 February 2025.

Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The numbers may not compute exactly due to rounding.

Mineral Resources are depleted for historically mined out material. The relative value in the Mineral Resource by metal is approximately as follows: Ag -13 % Cu -11 %, Mn-75 %, Zn-1 %.

Source: BBA 2025

The Mineral Resource estimate used conceptual open-pit mining constraints and is presented in Table 1. Mineral Resources are stated at a cut‐off grade of $137.40 NSR, determined based on economic assumptions provided below. The approximate relative value in the Mineral Resource by metal is as follows: Ag - 13%, Mn - 75%, Cu - 11%, Zn - 2%. The primary economic driver of the project is the high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) content. The model is depleted for historical mining activities. The assumptions for the open pit optimization exercise to constrain the Mineral Resource and confirm reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction are shown in Table 2.

Table 2. Assumptions for pit optimization

Activity Parameter Unit Value Costs Mining $/t 2.4

Process $/t 135.0

General and Administrative $/t 2.4

Cut-off value (Process and G&A) $/t 137.4 Commodity Prices HPMSM $/t 2,592

Silver $/oz 29.73

Copper $/lb 4.34

Zinc $/lb 1.21 Metallurgical Recoveries Manganese % 85

Silver % 94

Copper % 90

Zinc % 85 Metal Content Manganese Mn in HPMSM 0.3249

Silver Ag in Doré 0.95 Copper Cu in Concentrate 0.6314

Zinc Zn in Concentrate 0.6038 Payability HPMSM % payable 100

Silver % payable 99.8

Copper % payable 96.75

Zinc % payable 85.00 Other Costs Land Freight $/t 33.44

Port Charges $/t 13.66

Sea Transport $/t 80.36

Royalty Silver Standard % Revenue 1.25

MMR Royalty % Revenue 1.00

Marketing % Revenue 0.50

Source: BBA, (2025).

Qualified Person

The Mineral Resource estimate, QA/QC review and data verification was completed by Ms Dinara Nussipakynova, P.Geo., Principal Geologist with BBA who is the QP for the purpose of NI 43‐101 for all technical information pertaining to the current Mineral Resource. Aftermath's quality assurance and quality control program was reviewed by the QP who has also reviewed the technical content of this news release for Berenguela and has approved its dissemination.

Michael Parker, a fellow of the AusIMM and a non-independent director of Aftermath, is a non-independent qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Parker has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release and the form and context in which it appears.

About Aftermath Silver Ltd.

Aftermath Silver Ltd. is a leading Canadian junior exploration company focused on silver, and aims to deliver shareholder value through the discovery, acquisition and development of quality silver projects in stable jurisdictions. Aftermath has developed a pipeline of projects at various stages of advancement. The Company's projects have been selected based on growth and development potential.



Berenguela Silver-Copper project. The Company owns 100% interest in the Berenguela Ag-Cu-Mn project located in the Department of Puno, in southern central Peru. A current NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate was published on December 4, 2025 and a NI43-101 Technical Report was published January 16, 2026.

Challacollo Silver-Gold project. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Challacollo silver-gold project which was acquired from Mandalay Resources; see Company news release dated August 11, 2022. A NI 43-101 mineral resource was released on December 15, 2020 (available on SEDAR and the Company's web page). The Company is currently drilling at Challacollo. Cachinal Silver-Gold project. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Cachinal Ag-Au project, located 2.5 hours south of Antofagasta. On February 15, 2023, Aftermath announced it had signed a Share Purchase Agreement an agreement to sell Cachinal to Honey Badger Silver Inc. On September 16, 2020, the Company released a CIM compliant Mineral Resource and accompanying NI 43-101 Technical Report (available on SEDAR and on the Company's web page).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Ralph Rushton"

Ralph Rushton

CEO and Director

604-484-7855

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to interpretation of exploration programs and drill results, predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward‐looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward‐looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward‐looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward‐looking statements include, but are not limited to, changes in commodities prices; changes in expected mineral production performance; unexpected increases in capital costs; exploitation and exploration results; continued availability of capital and financing; differing results and recommendations in the Feasibility Study; and general economic, market or business conditions. In addition, forward‐looking statements are subject to various risks, including but not limited to operational risk; political risk; currency risk; capital cost inflation risk; that data is incomplete or inaccurate. The reader is referred to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators for disclosure regarding these and other risk factors, accessible through Aftermath Silver's profile at .

There is no certainty that any forward‐looking statement will come to pass and investors should not place undue reliance upon forward‐looking statements. The Company does not undertake to provide updates to any of the forward‐looking statements in this release, except as required by law.

Cautionary Note to US Investors - Mineral Resources

This News Release has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (''NI 43-101'') and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards, which differ from the requirements of U.S. securities laws. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Canadian public disclosure standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and information concerning mineralization, deposits, mineral reserve and resource information contained or referred to herein may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.







