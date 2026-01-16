MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Hertz Energy Announces Close of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - Hertz Energy Inc. (CSE: HZ) (OTCQB: HZLIF) (FSE: A340) (" Hertz " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated December 12, 2025, it has closed a non-brokered private placement for a total of 4,200,000 units of the Company (the " Units ") at a price of $0.10 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $420,000 (the " Offering "). Each Unit issued consists of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a " Common Share ") and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (a " Warrant ") granting the holder the right to purchase one (1) additional Common Share of the Company (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.125 at any time on or before 36 months from the Closing Date. The securities offered under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring four (4) months and one day from the closing of the Offering, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used for general and administrative matters and to advance the Company's current Lake George Antimony Project, a strategically positioned claims package surrounding the past-producing Lake George Antimony Mine, once the largest primary antimony producer in North America, operating intermittently from 1876 to 1996 (Government of New Brunswick, Mineral Commodity Profile No. 12, 2018).

About the Company

Hertz Energy is a British Columbia-based junior exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Eastern Canada. With a strategic portfolio of four assets, the Company is well-positioned with district-scale critical minerals projects targeting lithium, antimony and tungsten mineralization in the mining-friendly jurisdictions of Québec and New Brunswick , centered on commodities with strong demand from clean energy, defense and EV supply chains. It's diversified portfolio and well-located claims packages could enhance future resource development and strategic initiatives as the Company pursues growth opportunities.

