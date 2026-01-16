KO Gold Closes First Tranche Of Non-Brokered Private Placement

January 16, 2026 4:15 PM EST | Source: KO Gold Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - KO Gold Inc. ( CSE: KOG ) (" KO Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated December 15, 2025 and January 12, 2026, it has closed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of $1,980,475.35, representing the issuance of 13,203,169 units (the "Units").

Each Unit was issued at a price of $0.15 and consisted of one common share (each a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"), with each such Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of C$0.25 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

Completion of the Second Tranche of the Private Placement as announced on January 12, 2026, is subject to shareholder approval pursuant to the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange, as the issuance of securities under the Private Placement would result in the issuance of securities in excess of 100% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares on a fully diluted basis.

The Company is in the process of obtaining the required shareholder approval by written consent of shareholders holding a majority of the outstanding common shares of the Company, as permitted under the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange and will provide an update in due course.

Upon receipt of such shareholder approval and all required regulatory approvals, the Company expects to close the second tranche of the Private Placement. The Private Placement is for aggregate gross proceeds of up to approximately $2,439,030, assuming completion of all tranches.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for general working capital purposes and to fund ongoing exploration and drilling programs in the Otago Gold District, New Zealand.

The Company paid finder's fees of $28,735 in cash and issued issue 191,567 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to certain qualified parties upon closing. Each Finder's Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of C$0.25 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance, being on the same terms as the warrants issued in connection with the first tranche of the Private Placement.

All securities issued pursuant to the first tranche are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on May 15, 2026, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About KO Gold Inc.

KO Gold is a Canadian junior exploration company listed on the CSE under "KOG". The Company's strategy is to acquire and explore highly prospective gold properties within the Otago Gold District in New Zealand. KO Gold presently, has four 100%-owned prospecting and exploration permits within the Otago Gold District for a combined land package of 400 km2(including the Carrick Range exploration permit application). The Company's Smylers, Hyde and Glenpark EPs are located adjacent to OceanaGold's Macraes Gold Mine and the Carrick EP hosts the historic Carrick Goldfield which holds promise as a significant gold deposit near Santana Minerals' Bendigo-Ophir Gold Project. The Company also has an NSR on three additional permits, Garibaldi, Raggedy Range, and Rough Ridge South totaling 243km2. KO Gold has spent over C$3M in exploration and drilling on its permits in the Otago Gold District over the past five years including RC and diamond drilling on its Smylers EP.

For further information, please contact: