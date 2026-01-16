MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Beedie Capital Holdings Ltd. Announces Filing of Updated Early Warning Report in Relation to Integra Resources

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - Beedie Capital Holdings Ltd. ("Beedie") announces that, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Beedie Capital Investments Ltd. ("Beedie Capital Investments"), it has completed the private sale of 5,500,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of Integra Resources Corp. ("Integra") at a purchase price of Cdn$5.65 per Common Share for gross proceeds of Cdn$31,075,000 through a block trade over the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Disposition").

Immediately prior to the completion of the Disposition, Beedie, directly or indirectly, would own or control a total of 19,085,762 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.27% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, and assuming conversion in full of 1,250,000 common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") in the capital of Integra held by Beedie, 20,335,762 Common Shares, representing approximately 11.12% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Immediately following the completion of the Disposition, Beedie, directly or indirectly, would own or control a total of 13,585,762 Common Shares, representing approximately 8.02% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis, and assuming conversion in full of 1,250,000 Warrants held by Beedie, 14,835,762 Common Shares, representing approximately 8.70% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares on a partially diluted basis.

All of the securities held by Beedie in Integra, including the Common Shares and Warrants, are being held for investment purposes. Beedie may in the future take such actions in respect of its Integra securityholdings as it deems appropriate in light of the market circumstances then existing, including the potential purchase of additional shares of Integra through open market purchases or privately negotiated transactions, a corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving Integra, or the sale of all or a portion of such holdings in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions to one or more purchasers, or Beedie may continue to hold its current positions.

A copy of the early warning report relating to the Common Shares will be available under Integra's profile on SEDAR+ at , and may also be obtained by contacting Beedie Capital Holdings Ltd. at 604-435-3321. Beedie's head office is located at Suite 900 - 1111 West Georgia St. Vancouver, BC V6E 4M3.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

