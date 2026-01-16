MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vertiqal Studios Announces Sale of Luminosity Gaming

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - Vertiqal Studios Corp. (TSX: VRTS) (FSE: 9PY0) ("Vertiqal" or the "Company") Vertiqal, a leading digital-channel network and video-production studio, as well as the owner of North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network on social media, today announces that it has completed the sale of its Luminosity asset previously acquired from Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (see the Company's press release dated September 2, 2025).

The decision to divest Luminosity reflects Vertiqal's strategic focus on ensuring the long-term strength and sustainability of the brand. Vertiqal believes that Luminosity is best positioned to rebuild and thrive under dedicated ownership that can focus exclusively on its creators, vision, and community.

This transaction also reinforces Vertiqal's commitment to sharpening its focus on the core areas of the business that are driving meaningful momentum across the organization. With a portfolio anchored in social video channels, proprietary monetization infrastructure, and a best-in-class operational engine, Vertiqal is entering 2026 with a clear roadmap and an increasingly streamlined foundation. The Company will continue to re-allocate internal resources towards its most scalable revenue opportunities, accelerate innovation, strengthen strategic partnerships, and support the continued evolution of Vertiqal's network. The Company believes this focus will create a stronger, more resilient operating profile while positioning Vertiqal to capitalize on industry tailwinds and new market opportunities.

Following the transaction, Vertiqal will endeavour to remain engaged with Luminosity as a non-exclusive commercial partner on select sales efforts pursuant to a sales agency agreement executed between Vertiqal and Luminosity the " Sales Agency Agreement "). Beyond this partnership, the Luminosity business will be wholly sovereign from Vertiqal, operating independently with full control of its strategy and day-to-day management.

The purchase price paid by the buyer for the Luminosity asset was C$300,000 plus a C$125,000 payment payable to Vertiqal once revenue is collected in an amount of $125,000 pursuant to the Sales Agency Agreement. Vertiqal will retain all historical debts, liabilities, and unpaid creator obligations that arose prior to the change in ownership. The buyer did not acquire or assume these obligations and will focus exclusively on the future operation and rebuilding of the Luminosity brand.

Max Desmarais, President of Vertiqal Studios, commented: "Luminosity is a powerful legacy brand and has a passionate community behind it. We believe placing the brand in the hands of the new ownership is the right decision for its future. This transition enables Vertiqal to concentrate even further on our core growth engines, delivering on the strategy we have been building across our network and operational platforms. We remain aligned with Luminosity as a sales partner and look forward to seeing the brand thrive under its new owner."

About Vertiqal Studios Corp.

Vertiqal Studios is a scaled digital-channel network and video-production studio that owns North America's largest gaming and lifestyle network. The Company helps global brands reach Gen Z and Millennial audiences through data-driven creative, always-on digital campaigns, and performance-oriented distribution.

Vertiqal manages 200+ channels across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat, producing over 100 pieces of content per day for a community of more than 52 million followers. Revenue is generated through a mix of direct brand partnerships, agency relationships, and platform monetization across its owned and operated channels.

