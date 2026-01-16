MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) NuGen Medical Devices Provides 2025 Year End Update on R&D and Strategic Progress

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - NuGen Medical Devices Inc. (TSXV: NGMD) (" NuGen " or the " Company "), a leader in needle-free subcutaneous drug-delivery technology, is providing a summary of key developments achieved during 2025 across its Research and Development programs, technical capabilities, clinical initiatives, and global commercial activities.

2025 Operational Highlights

Research & Development



Demonstrated feasibility of the Ready-to-Fill Nozzle, (a component used in sterile, ready-to-use pharmaceutical filling systems designed to support prefilled drug formats), supporting development of a prefilled solution targeted for future integration.

Advanced the next-generation variable-dose jet injector to better align with clinical practice and reduce training requirements.

Initiated pressure-profile optimization work to improve injection comfort and consistency.

Progressed prototypes for the Company's patented refill system designed for direct cartridge storage. Advanced an animal-use injector to be released under the PetJetTM brand.

Technical & Engineering Capacity



Expanded the Netherlands design hub with new roles supporting pharma-focused device development. Added two MedTech specialists in China to strengthen testing, validation, and cost-effective development execution.

Clinical & Medical Engagement



Expanded the clinical team in France, Brazil, and Malaysia to support real-world evidence generation, local evaluations, and patient-experience initiatives. Initiated the formation of a Medical Advisory Board to guide product relevance and clinical alignment.

Commercial & Market Activity



United Kingdom: Launched the EZIAUTOJECTOR® private-label device and secured NHS Drug Tariff approval.

Mexico, Asia, and Canada: Continued distributor engagement, clinician feedback collection, and insurance coverage discussions. Supporting Sol Millennium Medical Group's upcoming participation at Pharmapack Europe 2026, highlighting NuGen's needle-free technology.

"Our progress in 2025 reflects the disciplined work of our teams across R&D, clinical development, and global market engagement," said Liang Lin, CEO of NuGen Medical Devices Inc. "The advancements made this year strengthen our foundation and support the continued evolution of our needle-free technology."

About NuGen Medical Devices

NuGen develops next-generation needle-free devices for subcutaneous drug delivery. Its flagship InsuJetTM system is approved in 42 countries and is designed to improve the lives of millions of people with diabetes worldwide.

