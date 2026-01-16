MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Eric Sprott Announces Changes to His Holdings in Max Power Mining Corp

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - Eric Sprott announces that today, 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation which is beneficially owned by him, purchased 600,500 common shares (Shares) of Max Power Mining Corp. over the Canadian Securities Exchange (representing approximately 0.5% of the outstanding shares on non-diluted basis) at a price of $0.8205 per share for aggregate consideration of $492,710.25.

Prior to the acquisition of Shares, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned 10,369,318 Shares and 10,369,318 Share purchase warrants (Warrants), representing approximately 9.3% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 17.0% of the outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such Warrants. Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 10,969,818 Shares and 10,369,318 Warrants, representing approximately 9.8% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 17.5% of the outstanding Shares on a partially-diluted basis assuming exercise of such Warrants. The acquisition resulted in a decrease in holdings, on a partially diluted basis, of approximately 6.0% since the date of the last filing of an early warning report.

The Shares were acquired for investment purposes. Mr. Sprott has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities including on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell the securities including on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors.

Max Power is located at 15 Innovation Boulevard, Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, S7N 2X8. A copy of the early warning report with respect to the foregoing will appear on Max Power's profile on SEDAR+ at and may also be obtained by calling Mr. Sprott's office at (416) 945-3294 (2176423 Ontario Ltd., 7 King Street East, Suite 1106, Toronto, Ontario, M5C 3C5).

