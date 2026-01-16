MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Canamera Announces Extension to Marketing Program

January 16, 2026 6:42 PM EST | Source: Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - Canamera Energy Metals Corp. (CSE: EMET) (OTCQB: EMETF) (FSE: 4LF0) (" Canamera " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated October 15, 2025, that it has renewed its agreement with Euro Digital Media Ltd. (" Euro Digital ") (address: 71-75 Shelton Street, Covent Garden, London, UK. WC2H 9JQ; email: ... ) for marketing services for up to an additional three months commencing on or about January 16, 2026​, or until budget exhaustion, and that the term of the marketing services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of management depending on, amongst other things, the efficacy of the marketing services.

Euro Digital shall, as appropriate create campaigns, ad groups, text ads, display ads, perform detailed keyword research, setup and manage remarketing campaigns, optimize keyword options, coordinate online advertisers and marketers corresponding to online marketing targets, create landing pages for ad campaigns and generally bring attention to the business of the Company (the " Services ").

The Company will pay a fee of USD $500,000 to Euro Digital for the Services. The Company will not issue any securities to Euro Digital as compensation for the Services. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Euro Digital (including its principal) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's length relationship with the Company.

About Canamera Energy Metals Corp.

Canamera Energy Metals Corp. is a critical minerals exploration company building a diversified portfolio of interests in energy metals and rare earth element projects across the Americas, including options in the Great Divide Basin uranium project in Wyoming, the Iron Hills rare earth elements project in Colorado, and the Turvolândia and São Sepé rare earth element projects in Brazil. In Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the options to purchase 90% of Schryburt Lake and 100% of the Garrow rare earth and niobium projects in Ontario and the Mantle project in British Columbia. Across this portfolio, Canamera targets underexplored regions with strong geological signatures and supportive jurisdictions, applying geochemical, geophysical, and geological datasets to generate and advance high-conviction, first-mover exploration targets. For more information, visit .

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the expected commencement date and term of the extended Services contracted for by the Company.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the commencement date for the extended marketing activities, the efficacy of the Company's marketing program and that the Canadian Securities Exchange will not object to the Company's promotional program or use its discretion to halt the Company's promotional activities.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, that the budget for the Company's marketing program may not be sufficient to permit the marketing activities to continue for the anticipated term, that the marketing activities may not commence on the date currently anticipated and that the Canadian Securities Exchange may object to the Company's promotional program and use its discretion to halt the Company's promotional activities or impose other penalties on the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Additional risk factors are described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available at . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

