Firefighters Subdue Lumber Yard Blaze In Amghara


2026-01-16 07:05:14
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Fire engines from Al-Tahrir, Al-Jahra Al-Herafi, Esnad and Al-Istiqlal stations managed to put out a blaze at a lumber yard in Amghara area, north Kuwait, on Friday.
No casualties resulted from the accident, according to a statement from Kuwait Fire Force. (end)
