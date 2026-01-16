403
British Crewless Helicopter Makes Maiden Flight Amid N. Atlantic Tensions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The first full-sized autonomous helicopter completed its maiden flight with the aircraft, specialized in tracking submarines, carrying out high-risk missions.
British Royal Navy (RN) said, in a statement on Friday, the helicopter, named Proteus, was developed through a program costing under GBP 60 million.
The aircraft would meet the challenges and threats stemming from tensions in the North Atlantic region.
Proteus, developed by Italian multinational aerospace company Leonardo S.p.A., was designed to intercept submarines, sea patrols, and tracks underwater activities including vessels, the statement noted.
"Proteus represents a step-change in how maritime aviation can deliver persistence, adaptability and reach -- conducting the dull, dirty and dangerous missions in challenging environments without putting human operators at risk," said Nigel Colman, UK managing director of Leonardo Helicopters, a division within the Leonardo company.
The UK recently introduced a new Armed Forces bill to recall army veterans and increase the age of redrafting from 55 to 65, a step seen as aimed at mobilizing the British troops against potential threats, notably from Russia. (end)
