Pres. Trump: US Ready To Resume Mediation In Egypt-Ethiopia Dispute Over GERD
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- US President Donald J. Trump sent a message to his Egyptian counterpart Abdelfattah Al-Sisi on Friday where he stated that resolving the dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) was "at the very top" of his agenda.
"I thank you for your leadership in successfully mediating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas," he said in the message.
"I recognize and admire your steady role in managing the many security and humanitarian challenges that have faced this region, and your own people, since October 7, 2023.
"This war has weighed heavily on Egyptians, not just their neighbors, in Israel and Gaza.
"In the spirit of our personal friendship and America's commitment to peace and the well-being of Egypt's people, I am ready to restart U.S. mediation between Egypt and Ethiopia to responsibly resolve the question of 'The Nile Water Sharing' once and for all.
"My team and I understand the deep significance of the Nile River to Egypt and its people, and I want to help you achieve an outcome that assures the water needs of Egypt, the Republic of the Sudan, and Ethiopia, long into the future.
"The United States affirms that no state in this region should unilaterally control the precious resources of the Nile, and disadvantage its neighbors in the process.
"I believe that with the right technical expertise, fair and transparent negotiations, and a strong United States role in monitoring and coordinating between parties, we can achieve a lasting agreement for all Nile Basin Nations.
"A successful approach will guarantee predictable water releases during droughts and prolonged dry years for Egypt and the Sudan, while allowing Ethiopia to generate very substantial amounts of electricity, perhaps some of which can be given, or sold, to Egypt and/or the Sudan.
"Thank you once again for the friendship and partnership you have provided to me and to the people of the United States.
"Resolving the tensions around the -- GERD is at the very top of my agenda, as I work for lasting peace in the Middle East and Africa.
"I very much hope that this truly understandable dispute over the GERD (DAM!) will not lead to major Military conflict between Egypt and Ethiopia.
The GERD, also known as Hidase Dam, is located in the Metekel Zone, Benishangul-Gumuz Region, north Ethiopia, near the border with Sudan over the Blue Nile. It poses water security risks to both Sudan and Egypt.
The largest hydroelectric project in Africa was inaugured by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmad in September, 2025. (end)
asj
