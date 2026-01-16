403
GCC Chief Welcomes Gaza Plan Phase Two
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Al-Budaiwi welcomed the move to Phase Two of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, and the formation of the Palestinian National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG).
Al-Budaiwi thanked, in a press release on Friday, US President Donald J. Trump for his role in the establishment of the Board of Peace which will play an essential role in fulfilling the 20-points roadmap for post-conflict recovery in Gaza.
The GCC chief also appreciated the contributions by Qatar, Egypt and Turkiye to the international efforts aiming to achieve lasting peace, stability and reconstruction in the region through a fair and comprehensive political course.
Al-Budaiwi highlighted the need of helping the NCAG discharge its duties in Gaza Strip effectively, bolstering up the ceasefire deal, and ensuring unhindered delivery of relief aid to the residents of the Strip.
He reaffirmed the GCC support to the Palestinian people's legitimate rights, foremost among which are the rights to end the Israeli occupation completely and establish an independent state within the borders of 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital city in keeping with the relevant UN resolutions, the two-state vision and the Arab peace plan. (end)
