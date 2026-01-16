Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Vatican Secretary of State leads a Solemn Pontifical Mass celebrating Minor Basilica Status of Our Lady of Arabia in Al-Ahmadi City.

RAMALLAH -- A Palestinian teenager is shot dead by Israeli occupation soldiers in east Ramallah city, the West Bank.

BEIRUT -- Two people are killed in separate airstrikes by the Israeli occupation forces on southern Lebanon.

RIYADH - GCC Secretary-General welcomes the start of Phase Two of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, and the formation of NCAG.

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump announces the formation of "the Board of Peace" for Gaza Strip.

ISLAMABAD -- At least 12 militants are killed in clashes with the Pakistani security forces in the southwestern province of Balochistan. (end) gb