Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT
RAMALLAH -- A Palestinian teenager is shot dead by Israeli occupation soldiers in east Ramallah city, the West Bank.
BEIRUT -- Two people are killed in separate airstrikes by the Israeli occupation forces on southern Lebanon.
RIYADH - GCC Secretary-General welcomes the start of Phase Two of the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, and the formation of NCAG.
WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump announces the formation of "the Board of Peace" for Gaza Strip.
ISLAMABAD -- At least 12 militants are killed in clashes with the Pakistani security forces in the southwestern province of Balochistan. (end) gb
