403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
TSX Inches Into Green To End Week
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Canada's main stock index barely cleared breakeven on Friday, as the mining sector was dragged down by cooling metal prices and technology shares retreated, though the benchmark was still on track for its second straight week of gains.
The TSX index picked up 11.63 points Friday to 33,040.55. On the week, the index rallied more than 427 points, or 1.3%.
The Canadian dollar nicked up 0.14 cents to 71.86 cents U.S.
Endeavour Silver had recovered by the closing bell from some fairly stiff losses Friday, limiting those losses to two cents to $16.07, after releasing its guidance for 2026.
Information technology fell with safety tech company Blackline Safety losing 40 cents, or 5.9%, to $6.40, a day after reporting fourth-quarter results. Also in I.T., Dye & Durham dumped 47 cents, or 10.1%, to $4.17.
Space technology firm MDA Space was a standout, jumping $4.49, or 14.2%, to $36.18. after Morgan Stanley upgraded its stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight"
Elsewhere, Bausch Health Companies surrendered $3.56, or 0.4%, to $9.75, while Curaleaf faded 14 cents, or 3.7%, to $3.65.
In consumer stocks, Magna International faltered $2.32, or 3%, to $76.14, while Aritzia tumbled $1.93, or 1.5%, to $124.5.
Energy stocks made gains, particularly Headwater Exploration, taking on 36 cents, or 3.6%, to $10.36, while Prairiesky Royalty jumped 78 cents, or 2.9%, to $27.76.
Richielieu Hardware piled on $1.46, or 3.5%, to $42.83.
In real-estate, units of Granite REIT vaulted $2.19, or 2.5%, to $90.60, while units of First Capital REIT accumulated 33 cents, or 1.7%, to $19.80.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange recovered 4.59 points Friday to close at 1,091.13, a gain on the week of 98 points, or 9.9%.
Of the 12 TSX subgroups, though, seven finished in the red, weighed most by health-care, down 1.6%, information technology, off 1.4%. and consumer discretionary stocks, off 1.2%.
The five gainers were led by energy, rumbling 1%, industrials, stronger 0.7%, and real-estate, improving 0.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 was relatively unchanged on Friday but was still on pace for a losing week as traders weighed the latest comments made by President Donald Trump related to the Federal Reserve and geopolitics.
The Dow Jones Industrials lost 83.11 points to 49,359.33
The much-broader index brushed off 4.46 points to 6,940.01
The NASDAQ dropped 14.63 points to 23,515.39.
Monday, markets in the U.S. are to be closed for Martin Luther King Day.
The three major averages hit their session lows after Trump delivered remarks in the White House Friday, in which he said he'd rather have National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett stay in his current role and might not be chosen to become the next Fed chair.
The major averages are coming off a winning session thanks to gains in chip stocks. Taiwan Semiconductor led the advance after a blowout fourth-quarter report. Further, the U.S. and Taiwan reached a trade agreement in which Taiwanese chip and tech companies will invest at least $250 billion in production capacity in America.
Taiwan Semi and other chip stocks like Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices were higher Friday, offering support to the broader market.
Bank stocks were weak in the weekly period despite strong earnings as concerns around Trump's call for a cap on credit card interest rates persisted. JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America were among the laggards, falling more than 4% and more than 5% week to date, respectively.
Investors closed out a hectic week. They'd been grappling with a slate of headlines out of Washington, running the gamut from heightened geopolitical risk in Iran and Greenland to worries over threats to the Federal Reserve's independence.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury withered, lifting yields to 4.23%, from Thursday's 4.17%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained 33 cents to $59.52 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices unloaded $33.30 to $4,590.40.
Canada's main stock index barely cleared breakeven on Friday, as the mining sector was dragged down by cooling metal prices and technology shares retreated, though the benchmark was still on track for its second straight week of gains.
The TSX index picked up 11.63 points Friday to 33,040.55. On the week, the index rallied more than 427 points, or 1.3%.
The Canadian dollar nicked up 0.14 cents to 71.86 cents U.S.
Endeavour Silver had recovered by the closing bell from some fairly stiff losses Friday, limiting those losses to two cents to $16.07, after releasing its guidance for 2026.
Information technology fell with safety tech company Blackline Safety losing 40 cents, or 5.9%, to $6.40, a day after reporting fourth-quarter results. Also in I.T., Dye & Durham dumped 47 cents, or 10.1%, to $4.17.
Space technology firm MDA Space was a standout, jumping $4.49, or 14.2%, to $36.18. after Morgan Stanley upgraded its stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight"
Elsewhere, Bausch Health Companies surrendered $3.56, or 0.4%, to $9.75, while Curaleaf faded 14 cents, or 3.7%, to $3.65.
In consumer stocks, Magna International faltered $2.32, or 3%, to $76.14, while Aritzia tumbled $1.93, or 1.5%, to $124.5.
Energy stocks made gains, particularly Headwater Exploration, taking on 36 cents, or 3.6%, to $10.36, while Prairiesky Royalty jumped 78 cents, or 2.9%, to $27.76.
Richielieu Hardware piled on $1.46, or 3.5%, to $42.83.
In real-estate, units of Granite REIT vaulted $2.19, or 2.5%, to $90.60, while units of First Capital REIT accumulated 33 cents, or 1.7%, to $19.80.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange recovered 4.59 points Friday to close at 1,091.13, a gain on the week of 98 points, or 9.9%.
Of the 12 TSX subgroups, though, seven finished in the red, weighed most by health-care, down 1.6%, information technology, off 1.4%. and consumer discretionary stocks, off 1.2%.
The five gainers were led by energy, rumbling 1%, industrials, stronger 0.7%, and real-estate, improving 0.4%.
ON WALLSTREET
The S&P 500 was relatively unchanged on Friday but was still on pace for a losing week as traders weighed the latest comments made by President Donald Trump related to the Federal Reserve and geopolitics.
The Dow Jones Industrials lost 83.11 points to 49,359.33
The much-broader index brushed off 4.46 points to 6,940.01
The NASDAQ dropped 14.63 points to 23,515.39.
Monday, markets in the U.S. are to be closed for Martin Luther King Day.
The three major averages hit their session lows after Trump delivered remarks in the White House Friday, in which he said he'd rather have National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett stay in his current role and might not be chosen to become the next Fed chair.
The major averages are coming off a winning session thanks to gains in chip stocks. Taiwan Semiconductor led the advance after a blowout fourth-quarter report. Further, the U.S. and Taiwan reached a trade agreement in which Taiwanese chip and tech companies will invest at least $250 billion in production capacity in America.
Taiwan Semi and other chip stocks like Broadcom and Advanced Micro Devices were higher Friday, offering support to the broader market.
Bank stocks were weak in the weekly period despite strong earnings as concerns around Trump's call for a cap on credit card interest rates persisted. JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America were among the laggards, falling more than 4% and more than 5% week to date, respectively.
Investors closed out a hectic week. They'd been grappling with a slate of headlines out of Washington, running the gamut from heightened geopolitical risk in Iran and Greenland to worries over threats to the Federal Reserve's independence.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury withered, lifting yields to 4.23%, from Thursday's 4.17%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices gained 33 cents to $59.52 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices unloaded $33.30 to $4,590.40.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment