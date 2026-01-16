Where Trump Thinks His Semi-Warpath Leads

MENAFN - Asia Times) An aggressive President Donald Trump is moving to cripple and remove adversarial governments in Venezuela and Iran, a campaign that is also aimed at damaging efforts by China and Russia to build and maintain anti-Western alliances globally.

In a meticulously planned military operation on January 3, US troops abducted Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro from Caracas, spirited him across the Caribbean Sea and delivered him to a jail in New York.

A few days later, Trump threw his support behind protesters trying to topple Iran's Islamic leadership, saying“help is on the way” for demonstrators being shot down in the streets of Tehran and other cities. He didn't say when or in what form the“help” would arrive.

Rapid regime change is in the air, if still in embryonic form.“Down with America” Venezuela and“Death to America” Iran have been prominent partners within a grouping Western analysts call the“Axis of Upheaval.” China, Russia, Iran and North Korea were formal partners. Venezuela was a kind of honorary member.

In the view of the American administration, the basic role of both countries is to provide so-called“gray zone” actions short of open warfare against US interests, including terrorism,

The pro-Trump American Enterprise Institute, a Washington think tank, declared that so-far unopposed US interference in Venezuela and Iran was“confirmation... that China and Russia can't protect their friends from the superpower's wrath.”

Beyond ideological affinity, years of US-led economic sanctions imposed on Venezuela and Iran made joining up with China and Moscow attractive. Both countries needed help to evade trade restrictions and also obtain international diplomatic backing and military equipment.

In return, geopolitical benefits seemed to accrue for both China and Russia: Venezuela became a friendly outpost in the Western Hemisphere and Iran the same in the Near and Middle East.