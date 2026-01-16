DBV Technologies Announces €166.7 Million In Gross Proceeds Following The Full Exercise Of The ABSA Warrants And BS Warrants Issued On Its March 2025 Financing
|Ownership interest (in %)
|Share of equity per share (in euros)
|On a non-diluted basis
|On a diluted basis ( 1)
|On a non-diluted basis
|On a diluted basis ( 1)
|Prior to the issue of 59,657,507 New Shares
|1,00%
|0,53%
|0,22
|0,63
|Following the issue of 59,657,507 New Shares
|0,78%
|0,46%
|0,37
|0,67
(1) The calculations are based on the assumption of the exercise of all the warrants, free shares and stock options outstanding as of the date of this press release, giving access to a maximum of 456,494,439 shares.
Evolution of the Shareholding Structure in Connection with the Issue of the New Shares
To the Company's best knowledge, the shareholding structure of the Company before the issue of the New Shares:
| Shareholders
|Shareholders (non-diluted)
|Shareholders (diluted)
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of share capital and voting rights*
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of share capital and voting rights*
|Baker Brothers Investments
|23 468 163
|11.08%
|111 672 958
|24.46%
|Suvretta
|17 910 221
|8.45%
|56 822 964
|12.45%
|Artisan Partners, L.P.
|16 788 000
|7.92%
|16 788 000
|3.68%
|Invus
|15 349 000
|7.24%
|15 349 000
|3.36%
|Bpifrance Participations S.A.
|10 898 600
|5.14%
|17 455 381
|3.82%
|Shares held by the Company*
|58 701
|0.03%
|58 701
|0.01%
|Management(1)
|160 704
|0.08%
|9 774 512
|2.14%
|Others
|127 245 969
|60.06%
|228 572 923
|50.07%
|Total
|211 879 358
|100.00%
|456 494 439
|100.00%
*Given the low percentage of treasury shares without voting rights, there is no significant difference between the theoretical percentage of voting rights and the actual percentage of voting rights.
(1) Shares held by the members of the Executive Committee.
To the Company's best knowledge, the shareholding structure of the Company following the issue of the New Shares:
| Shareholders
|Shareholders (non-diluted)
|Shareholders (diluted)
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of share capital and voting rights*
|Number of shares and voting rights
|% of share capital and voting rights*
|Baker Brothers Investments
|23 468 163
|8.64%
|111 672 958
|24.46%
|Janus Henderson
|20 469 392
|7.54%
|34 115 343
|7.47%
|Suvretta
|18 524 700
|6.82%
|57 437 443
|12.58%
|Artisan Partners, L.P.
|16 788 000
|6.18%
|16 788 000
|3.68%
|Invus
|15 349 000
|5.65%
|15 349 000
|3.36%
|Adage
|14 189 095
|5.23%
|22 872 882
|5.01%
|MPM
|14 331 059
|5.28%
|32 021 424
|7.01%
|Shares held by the Company*
|58 701
|0.02%
|58 701
|0.01%
|Management(1)
|160 704
|0.06%
|9 774 512
|2.14%
|Others
|148 198 051
|54.58%
|156 404 176
|34.26%
|Total
|271 536 865
|100.00%
|456 494 439
|100.00%
* Given the low percentage of treasury shares without voting rights, there is no significant difference between the theoretical percentage of voting rights and the actual percentage of voting rights.
(1) Shares held by the members of the Executive Committee.
About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatment options for food allergies and other immunologic conditions with significant unmet medical need. DBV Technologies is currently focused on investigating the use of its proprietary VIASKIN® patch technology to address food allergies, which are caused by a hypersensitive immune reaction and characterized by a range of symptoms varying in severity from mild to life-threatening anaphylaxis. Millions of people live with food allergies, including young children. Through epicutaneous immunotherapy (EPIT), the VIASKIN® patch is designed to introduce microgram amounts of a biologically active compound to the immune system through intact skin. EPIT is a new class of non-invasive treatment that seeks to modify an individual's underlying allergy by re-educating the immune system to become desensitized to allergen by leveraging the skin's immune tolerizing properties. DBV Technologies is committed to transforming the care of food allergic people. The Company's food allergy programs include ongoing clinical trials of VIASKIN Peanut in peanut allergic toddlers (1 through 3 years of age) and children (4 through 7 years of age).
DBV Technologies is headquartered in Châtillon, France, with North American operations in Warren, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each representing five ordinary shares) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market (DBVT – CUSIP: 23306J309).
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's financial condition, forecast of its cash runway, and financing plans, the potential exercise by investors of the First Pre-Funded Warrants and the Second Pre-Funded Warrants, the Company's business strategy and goals, forecasts and estimates with respect to the Company's planned and ongoing clinical trials, including the design, duration, timing, and costs for those trials, and the results and timing thereof and regulatory matters with respect thereto, clinical trial data releases and publications, the information, insights and impacts that may be gathered from clinical trials, the potential regulatory submissions, regulatory approval, launch and commercialization of the Company's product candidates. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. At this stage, the Company's product candidates have not been authorized for sale in any country. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described or projected herein include the Company's ability to obtain necessary financing, uncertainties associated generally with research and development, clinical trials and related regulatory reviews and approvals, and the Company's ability to successfully execute on its budget discipline measures. A further list and description of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements in this press release can be found in the Company's regulatory filings with the AMF, the Company's filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“ SEC”), including in future filings and reports made with the AMF and SEC by the Company. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release.
The Company reminds that the going concern assessment is made as of the date of this press release based on management's current assumptions. In accordance with U.S. GAAP, IFRS, SEC and AMF rules, the Company will update its going‐concern evaluation as of the issuance of its Annual Report on Form 10‐K and the universal registration document.
VIASKIN is a registered trademark of DBV Technologies.
Investor Relations Contact
Jonathan Neely
DBV Technologies
...
Media Contact
Brett Whelan
DBV Technologies
...
1 (i) natural person or legal entity, including company, trust, investment fund or other investment vehicle, regardless of their form, under French or foreign law, investing on a regular basis in the pharmaceutical, biotechnological or medical technology sector, and/or (ii) French or foreign company, institutions or entities of any form, carrying out a significant portion of its business in the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical devices or technology sectors or conducting research in these areas; and/or (iii) French or foreign investment service provider, or any foreign establishment with equivalent status, likely to guarantee the completion of an issue intended to be placed with the persons referred to in (i) and/or (ii) above or in connection with the implementation of an equity or bond financing line and, in this context, to subscribe for the securities issued.
