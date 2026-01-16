Concierge Auctions Achieves Record-Setting Year, Continues To Dominate Luxury Real Estate Auction Sales Globally

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The global leader of luxury real estate auction sales, Concierge Auctions achieved the strongest year in its nearly 20-year history as it continues to set new benchmarks for the industry and dominate the luxury real estate auction sector. The firm delivered landmark results in 2025, surpassing $5 billion in historic global sales in 35 countries and 46 U.S. states, and growing its database to nearly 1 billion proprietary contacts. The year was unprecedented, with inaugural marquee live sale events held in the world's most influential financial markets, record-breaking prices, partnerships with the industry's most trusted brands, and expansion of services-including new divisions focused exclusively on the luxury condominium and private sales markets-making headlines and further solidifying the firm as the No. 1 luxury real estate auction house globally.

Continuing to establish its position as the“go-to” brand, executing on a proven platform that eliminates uncertainty and delivers a desirable outcome for buyers, sellers, and agents of high-end real estate in an accelerated timeframe, Concierge Auctions achieved over $4.88 billion in aggregate bids and $670 million in sales for 185 property auctions in 2025. The auctions spanned 21 US states and 11 countries, including the Bahamas, Canada, China, Costa Rica, France, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Now in its 18th year of business with virtually no competition, the firm continues to command 85 percent of the global luxury residential auction market and is the only in the industry successfully auctioning property above $20 million.

“Luxury real estate auctions have rightfully taken center stage. This is a significant, growing solution for selling the world's finest real estate, offering speed, global reach, transparency, and a clear and succinct timeline that achieves results in less than 60 days in what can often take years for sellers via the traditional sales route alone,” said Chad Roffers, Co-Founder and CEO of Concierge Auctions.“Year over year, we have consecutively remained No. 1 in the luxury real estate auction space because we continue to innovate, add new offerings, partner with the brokerage community, and curate the best-in-class properties for the world's most savvy buyers.”

"The year 2025 stands as a tremendous success, marking the strongest performance in our nearly two-decade history," stated Krystal Aeby, President of Concierge Auctions. "The foundation of every achievement is a seller who placed their trust in us, a buyer who bid with confidence, and a team that consistently delivered beyond expectation. This outcome is a direct result of vision meeting execution, innovation aligning with integrity, and luxury real estate auctions being executed with the utmost precision."

2025 highlights include:

Geographical Expansion

Concierge Auctions continued to expand its international footprint, with properties sold historically in 35 countries and 46 U.S. states. The United States, including Texas, Florida, and Hawaii, led the highest number of auctions for the year, comprising 86.4 percent total and 16.5, 13.6, and 9.7 percent of auction sales, respectively. Each auction averaged $52.6 million in aggregate bids, and the average sale price for the year was $7 million.

Record-breaking/Top Sales

Concierge Auctions continued to break records in 2025, achieving top sales of the year in many top markets in California, Texas, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Maryland, and in some cases, the top sale in several years.

Records and notable sales in 2025 include:

Casa En Maui, Maui's, Hawaii: sold for $28.56 million in cooperation with Matt Beall and Josh Jerman of Hawaii Life-one of the top sales in Maui for the year.

211 Camino Del Norte, Santa Fe, New Mexico: sold for $9.996 million in cooperation with Neil Lyon and Jake Lyon of the Lyon Group of Sotheby's International Realty - Santa Fe Brokerage-the highest-priced transaction in Santa Fe since 2023.

3 The Point, Coronado, San Diego Bay, California: sold for $24.136 million in cooperation with Ericca Woodruff, Brittany Hahn Games, and Steve Games of Coldwell Banker Associated Brokers Realty and Coldwell Banker West-the highest price ever achieved in Coronado Cays and the second-highest price in Coronado.

1469 Sunshine Lane, Southlake, Near Dallas, Texas: sold for $14.224 million-the highest recorded sale in Southlake since 2023.

'The Estate at River's Edge,' Potomac, Maryland: pending sale for $13.26 million in cooperation with Cara Pearlman and Han Peruzzi of Compass.

11870 Ellice Street in Malibu, California: sold for $21.28 million in cooperation with Chris Cortazzo of Compass Real Estate and agents Rayni Williams, Branden Williams, and Estel Hilton of The Beverly Hills Estates.

11200 East Canyon Cross Way, Scottsdale, Arizona: sold for $13.72 million in cooperation with Barry Van Patten and Ginger Van Patten of Russ Lyon Sotheby's International Realty.

Other notable sales in 2025 include a Gold Coast, New York residence for inventor and entrepreneur Joy Mangano; the Key West, Florida former home of artist John Seward Johnson II; and an estate in Fort Worth, Texas, previously owned and built by the owner of Texas Rangers. Prior clients have included other well-known billionaires, entrepreneurs, athletes, and celebrities, including Cher, Chipper Jones, Nick Saban, Ben Simmons, and more.

Concierge Auctions also currently holds the world record for the most expensive residence ever sold at auction, a sprawling California estate referred to as 'The One', which sold for $141 million in 2022 in cooperation with multibillion-dollar producing international real estate agents Aaron Kirman of Aaron Kirman Group at Compass and Branden and Rayni Williams of Williams & Williams at The Beverly Hills Estates, exceeding the firm's prior world record for the highest residential price achieved at auction by nearly 50%. It was also the highest sale for any property listed in all of 2022.

Global Sale Series

Concierge Auctions held 10 auctions around the world and online as part of its global '2025 Sale Series', each of which included a selection of curated properties that elicited interest from global buyers, many of whom attended in person.

Held in the world's largest financial markets, including New York City, London, Hong Kong, Miami, and Abu Dhabi, and online, the sales signify Concierge Auctions' growth and strategic partnerships, expanding their reach and integrating luxury property into broader luxury asset auctions.

Live series highlights include:

Arizona Car Week (January 2025)

Global Sale Series: Dubai, United Arab Emirates (February 2025)

ModaMiami (March 2025)

Global Sale Series: London, England (May 2025)

Global Sale Series: Hong Kong, China (September 2025)

Global Sale Series: Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Dec 2025)

Global Sale Series: New York, New York (December 2025)

The firm also held online sales featuring properties in Hawaii in the Spring, Texas in the Summer, Mountain Town in the Fall, and with Forbes Global Properties in November, an inaugural sale exclusively featuring Forbes Global Properties member listings.

Private Auction Platform

Solving for the critical challenge of sellers who need competitive pricing and time certainty but do not want the publicity, Concierge Auctions also launched its new Private Auction platform.

Delivering the competitive dynamics and time certainty of an auction on top of complete discretion, sellers achieve market-driven pricing while maintaining absolute privacy throughout. Properties are never publicly listed or marketed, ensuring privacy regarding prices, terms, and transaction details.

The approach provides direct access to Concierge Auctions' proprietary database of nearly 1 billion and its Private Client Group, representing the most qualified buyers in the luxury market including over 16,000 past clients and 250+ billionaires, founders, and family offices. Simultaneously competing for exceptional properties, this drives pricing beyond what sequential negotiations achieve while delivering the time certainty and absolute discretion that traditional private sales cannot match. Private Auction remains fully inclusive to the brokerage community and buyers receive exclusive access to premier properties never publicly listed or marketed.

The highlight of the Private Auction platform sales in 2025 included a premier estate in the prestigious Hamptons area of New York which successfully sold after never being publicly listed or marketed.

New Developer Division

In March, Concierge Auctions announced the launch of a new division designed to provide developers and financial institutions with a strategic, accelerated sales solution for mid-to-high-rise luxury condominium inventory, complementing traditional sales efforts, enhancing exposure, and optimizing sales velocity in competitive markets.

Awards,Recognitions, and Global Partnerships

Concierge Auctions was recognized with a number of industry accolades in 2025. These include:

Inman Golden I Club Award: Best Beach Sale for $20.16 million sale of 4610 Makena Road, a prestigious beachfront estate in Wailea-Makena, Maui.

The Telly Awards: One Silver and five Bronze Telly Awards for its visual storytelling and production quality, including recognition in videography, editing, and corporate image.

“Significant Sales” Award by Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate: Significant Sales award

Continuing to partner with all real estate companies, Concierge Auctions heightened its servicing of all brands and clientele better than ever before. The firm maintained its alliances and positioning as the go-to brand, top of mind for many leading brokerages around the world, including Sotheby's International Realty, Engel & Völkers, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, Better Homes and Gardens, ERA Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices of America, Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate, and more.

Concierge Auctions also announced new partnerships with leading brands Forbes Global Properties, an international network of selected real estate brokerages, and Luxury Presence, an innovative prop-tech startup that provides real estate growth marketing solutions.

As the exclusive auction provider to Forbes Global Properties, the collaboration leverages the global presence of both brands to further expand their reach and offer unprecedented opportunities to high-net-worth buyers and sellers worldwide. The exclusive worldwide residential real estate partner of Forbes, Forbes Global Properties provides branding and marketing services to the world's premier real estate firms. With a presence in 26 countries and over 600 locations, this new alliance offers the option of an innovative auction model alongside Forbes Global Properties' traditional sales approach, expanding the ability to meet the unique needs of its clientele.

As the preferred auction provider to Luxury Presence, providing real estate growth marketing solutions to more than 13,000 real estate professionals, the strategic co-marketing partnership offers Luxury Presence's clients the ability to promote upcoming auctions in addition to using the Concierge Auctions platform as a tool in the buying and selling of high-end listings. It also provides Concierge Auctions' expansive network of agents and brokers access to Luxury Presence's advanced website design, hosting, and SEO services. The combined offerings further enable real estate professionals to maximize their digital presence and engage high-net-worth buyers worldwide.

Agent Advisory Board

As the auction tool for luxury property agents worldwide, and the only real estate auction company to partner with a listing agent on every sale, Concierge Auctions continued its Agent Advisory Board in 2025 for the seventh year with the addition of four new esteemed real estate professionals: Brad Hermes of Compass, Gregg Lynn of Sotheby's International Realty, Dawn McKenna of Coldwell Banker, and Malia Cox Nobrega of LIV Sotheby's International Realty.

The Board serves as a strategic think tank for luxury real estate, uniting top agents and brokers to analyze market trends, share innovative marketing strategies, and provide guidance on Concierge Auctions' partnerships and products. With extensive experience in high-end real estate and a deep understanding of the luxury auction process, these industry leaders bring a proven track record of success with Concierge Auctions.

Collectively, the agents and brokers selected for its Agent Advisory Board have achieved billions of dollars in global luxury real estate sales, and have extensive familiarity to the high-end auction process, as well as a record of success with the firm.

“Our Agent Advisory Board is instrumental in shaping our strategies and ensuring we continue to deliver unparalleled service to luxury agents and their clients. Every one of them brings an exceptional level of expertise and success in the luxury market,” Roffers said.

The full list of 2025 Concierge Auctions Agent Advisory Board members include:

Frank Aazami, Compass, Phoenix, Arizona

Matt Beall, Hawaii Life, Hawaii

Paul Benson, Engel & Völkers, Western United States/Park City, Utah

Kyle Crews, Allie Beth Allman & Associates, Dallas, Texas

Brad Hermes, Compass, Houston, Texas

Gregg Lynn of Sotheby's International Realty - San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Dawn McKenna of Coldwell Banker, Chicago, Illinois

John McMonigle, Agentinc, Newport Beach, California

John-Mark Mitchell, Mitchell Forbes Global Properties, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Billy Nash, Nash Luxury at The Keyes Company, Palm Beach, Florida

Malia Cox Nobrega of LIV Sotheby's International Realty, Vail, Colorado

Seth O'Byrne, Compass, San Diego, California

Kristen Routh-Silberman, Douglas Elliman, Las Vegas, Nevada

Building Homes and Giving Back: Key For Key®

Now in its 8th year in partnership with Giveback Homes, Concierge Auctions continued with its Key For Key® giving program that guarantees that for every home the firm sells, it funds the building of homes for families in need. The program was directly inspired by the TOMS One for One® giving model pioneered by Blake Mycoskie and has resulted in hundreds of homes built with the help of Concierge Auctions employees. In 2025, the program saw 36 homes built in El Pino, El Salvador.

“Every business has a responsibility to make a positive impact on the world. Our Key For Key® giving program is integral to our business every day. We believe in the empowerment and financial stability that comes with homeownership and the power of its impact for generations to come. Our collaborative efforts with Giveback Homes underscore our profound commitment to driving meaningful change. This initiative ensures that luxury real estate, through every transaction, is synonymous with purpose,” said Aeby.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.