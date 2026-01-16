Inspiresemi Provides Administrative Updates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia and AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Semiconductor Holdings Inc. (“InspireSemi” or the“Company”) is a chip design company that provides revolutionary high-performance, energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions for High Performance Computing (HPC), AI, graph analytics, and other compute-intensive workloads. Today the Company is providing the following administrative updates to ensure it remains compliant with relevant securities regulations. A further, comprehensive business update for shareholders, along with an Annual General Meeting announcement, will be provided in due course. Approval of Annual General Meeting extension The Company announces that it was granted a six month extension by the British Columbia Registrar of Companies and the Exchange, to the period in which it would be required to hold its Annual General Meeting for the year 2025 (the " AGM "). The extension requires the AGM to be held prior to June 30, 2026. The Company will set a date for the AGM after the Board of Directors confers later this month. CEO Transition The Company issued a press release dated September 18, 2025 announcing the retirement of its CEO Ron Van Dell, effective December 31, 2025, to be replaced by the Company's Executive Chairman, James J. Hickman. The Company confirms that this transition took place as scheduled and that James J. Hickman is now Chairman and CEO of the Company. Closing of Second Tranche of Financing In a press release dated September 9, 2025 the Company announced that it would close a second tranche of the financing announced originally in a press release of August 15, 2025. This has now closed and the Company has issued an additional 169,491.50 proportionate voting shares (“ PVS”) and 169,491.50 PVS warrants exercisable into one PVS at US$8.85 PVS for 5 years from issuance. Amendment to Secured Loan The Company has extended the maturity date of certain loans under the secured loan facility (the“ Loan Agreement”) announced by the Company and further described in its press releases dated April 1, April 30, and June 14, 2024, and June 9, 2025. Certain other loans under the Loan Agreement were repaid. The total amount of principal remaining under the Loan Agreement, being $1,562,381.82, plus accrued interest, will now be due on April 30, 2026. The expiry dates of 155,949 PVS warrants held by the extending investors were also extended to April 30, 2026. Option Grants The Company also announces its Board of Directors approved a grant of stock options dated October 29, 2025 (the " Options ") to certain officers and employees of the Company to acquire a total of 1,485,000 subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of US$0.11, i.e. the equivalent of US $11.00 per PVS. All of the Options are exercisable for a ten-year term expiring October 29, 2035 and were granted pursuant to the Company's existing omnibus equity incentive plan (the " Plan "). All of the Options are subject to the terms of the Plan and applicable option agreements and are subject to vesting provisions. All securities issued were issued in reliance on certain prospectus exemptions available under securities legislation and are subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period. Convertible Debentures The Company reports that of the outstanding Convertible Debentures (the“ Debentures”) issued on January 6, 2023 (see press releases dated January 6, 2023 and February 21, 2023) investors holding $613,000 principal amount of the Debentures converted their Debentures to PVS at a price of $19.00 per PVS resulting in the issuance of 32,259 PVS. The remaining $192,000 of principal was repaid. In addition, the Company paid $78,500 of accrued interest on the Debentures in cash and a further $2,000 in PVS at a price of $16.00 per PVS for the issuance of 125 PVS. In consideration for the converting holders agreeing to convert their Debentures the Company extended the expiry date of PVS warrants held by them in respect of the original financing to January 31, 2027. In connection with the repayment or principal and interest the Company issued, by way of private placement, to an investor:

(i) C$192,000 in aggregate principal amount of 8.00% unsecured convertible debentures of the Company and 9,984 PVS Warrants. Each of these debentures shall mature on February 26, 2027 and bear interest at a rate of 8.00% per annum and shall be convertible into PVS at a conversion price of C$19.00 per PVS, subject to certain acceleration rights in favor of the Company. Each PVS Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire 1 PVS at a price of C$30.00 per PVS until February 26, 2027; and (ii) C$78,500 in aggregate principal amount of 8.00% unsecured convertible debentures. Each of these debentures matures on February 26, 2027 and bear interest at a rate of 8.00% per annum and shall be convertible into PVS at a conversion price of C$16.00 per PVS, subject to certain acceleration rights in favor of the Company.

Currency Conversion of Warrants and Options

The Company has repriced all of its issued and outstanding stock options to be exercisable in US dollars rather than Canadian dollars. The applicable conversion to US$ was done at an FX rate on the date of original issuance of each stock option so there is no increase or decrease in the exercise price.

The 155,949 PVS warrants held by investors who extended their senior loans were also adjusted from Canadian dollars to US$9.00 per PVS warrant.

The Company will discuss Warrant Extension and repricing (from Canadian dollars into US dollars) for other investors at the Annual General Meeting.

Business Update

Again, as this update focuses on administrative matters for regulatory purposes, the Company would like to announce a pure business update to investors in the coming weeks.

About InspireSemi

InspireSemi provides revolutionary high-performance, energy-efficient accelerated computing solutions for High-Performance Computing (HPC), AI, graph analytics, and other compute-intensive workloads. The Thunderbird I 'supercomputer-cluster-on-a-chip' is a disruptive, next-generation datacenter accelerator designed to address multiple underserved and diversified industries, including financial services, computer-aided engineering, energy, climate modeling, cybersecurity, and life sciences & drug discovery. Based on the open standard RISC-V instruction set architecture, InspireSemi's solutions set new standards of performance, energy efficiency, and ease of programming. InspireSemi is headquartered in Austin, TX.

