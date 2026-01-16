RA Plumbing And Heating Releases Expert Winter Home Damage Prevention Guide For Homeowners

Nottingham, England – RA Plumbing and Heating, a Nottingham-based plumbing and heating service, is happy to announce the release of its new winter home-damage prevention guide to help UK homeowners prevent costly leaks, breakdowns, and frozen pipes as temperatures drop.

Rizwan Ahmad, owner of RA Plumbing and Heating, created the guide after seeing the same avoidable winter emergencies year after year, often resulting in thousands of pounds worth of damage. With the cost-of-living crisis affecting many households in the UK, Rizwan decided to take matters into his own hands by releasing this resource to the public.

“Every winter we see families waking up to no heating, no hot water, or in the worst cases, burst pipes flooding their homes,” said Ahmad.“Almost all of these emergencies are preventable with a few simple checks.”

According to insurers, a single burst pipe can cause between £5,000 and £15,000 of damage, destroy electrics, and force families out of their homes for weeks. Emergency call-out fees also rise sharply over December and January, leaving many households facing high, unexpected repair costs.

Ahmad noted that winter plumbing failures disproportionately affect vulnerable people, including the elderly, families, and those already struggling with the cost of living.“For some households, a broken boiler or a burst pipe isn't just an inconvenience, it's a crisis,” he said.“I've seen vulnerable residents go days without heating or hot water because they're afraid of repair costs. That's why I wanted to share practical steps that anyone can follow for free.”

To help prevent costly future damages, Ahmad has released a simple 7-step Winter Plumbing and Home Damage Prevention Checklist designed so any homeowner can protect their home in minutes without needing a professional.

The guide covers important tips, including:

Insulating exposed or vulnerable pipesBleeding radiators for maximum heating efficiencyEnsuring the stopcock opens and closes properlyInstalling an outdoor tap coverChecking loft pipes and water tanks for adequate insulationBooking an annual boiler serviceClearing gutters and outdoor drains to prevent blockages

“These steps sound simple, but they're the difference between a safe winter and thousands of pounds in preventable damage,” Ahmad added.

The guide also provides photos, expert commentary, and a breakdown of the most common homeowner mistakes that lead to winter heating and plumbing failures.

About RA Plumbing and Heating

RA Plumbing and Heating is a Nottingham-based plumbing and heating service run by Gas Safe engineer Rizwan Ahmad. The company specialises in boiler servicing, plumbing repairs, heating efficiency, and homeowner education to help prevent avoidable damage.

