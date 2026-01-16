Hingham Savings Reports 2025 Results
| HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Selected Financial Ratios
| Three Months Ended
December 31,
| Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|Key Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets (1)
|1.04
|%
|1.84
|%
|0.65
|%
|1.22
|%
|Return on average equity (1)
|10.58
|17.50
|6.68
|12.00
|Core return on average assets (1) (5)
|0.43
|0.89
|0.28
|0.72
|Core return on average equity (1) (5)
|4.42
|8.47
|2.92
|7.06
|Interest rate spread (1) (2)
|0.53
|1.19
|0.31
|1.00
|Net interest margin (1) (3)
|1.24
|1.89
|1.04
|1.70
|Operating expenses to average assets (1)
|0.66
|0.66
|0.67
|0.67
|Efficiency ratio (4)
|52.30
|35.06
|63.79
|39.70
|Average equity to average assets
|9.82
|10.50
|9.69
|10.17
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|120.97
|124.04
|120.35
|123.10
|December 31, 2024
|December 31, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Allowance for credit losses/total loans
|0.69
|%
|0.73
|%
|Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans
|1,775.00
|91.46
|Non-performing loans/total loans
|0.04
|0.80
|Non-performing loans/total assets
|0.03
|0.69
|Non-performing assets/total assets
|0.03
|0.69
|Share Related
|Book value per share
|$
|198.03
|$
|219.82
|Market value per share
|$
|254.14
|$
|283.96
|Shares outstanding at end of period
|2,180,250
|2,182,250
(1) Annualized for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2025.
(2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on interest-earning assets and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities.
(3) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4) The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure that represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income, excluding the net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized.
(5) Non-GAAP measurements that represent return on average assets and return on average equity, excluding the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized.
| H INGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands, except share amounts)
| December 31,
2024
| December 31,
2025
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|4,183
|$
|6,683
|Federal Reserve and other short-term investments
|347,647
|362,925
|Cash and cash equivalents
|351,830
|369,608
|CRA investment
|8,769
|9,050
|Other marketable equity securities
|104,575
|141,294
|Securities, at fair value
|113,344
|150,344
|Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
|6,493
|7,499
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
|61,022
|61,987
|Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $26,980 at December 31, 2024 and $28,555 at December 31, 2025
|3,873,662
|3,899,008
|Bank-owned life insurance
|13,980
|14,318
|Premises and equipment, net
|16,397
|15,911
|Accrued interest receivable
|8,774
|9,213
|Other assets
|12,269
|14,766
|Total assets
|$
|4,457,771
|$
|4,542,654
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|2,094,626
|$
|2,080,661
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|397,469
|467,656
|Total deposits
|2,492,095
|2,548,317
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|1,497,000
|1,463,815
|Mortgagors' escrow accounts
|16,699
|18,427
|Accrued interest payable
|8,244
|11,831
|Deferred income tax liability, net
|3,787
|9,495
|Other liabilities
|8,191
|11,061
|Total liabilities
|4,026,016
|4,062,946
|Stockholders' equity:
| Preferred stock, $1.00 par value,
2,500,000 shares authorized, none issued
|-
|-
|Common stock, $1.00 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,180,250 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2,182,250 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025
|2,180
|2,182
|Additional paid-in capital
|15,571
|16,004
|Undivided profits
|414,004
|461,530
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|-
|(8
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|431,755
|479,708
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|4,457,771
|$
|4,542,654
| HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
| Three Months Ended
| Twelve Months Ended
| December 31,
| December 31,
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
|(Unaudited)
|Interest and dividend income:
|Loans
|$
|44,787
|$
|47,707
|$
|177,607
|$
|187,352
|Debt securities
|100
|103
|325
|392
|Equity securities
|1,542
|1,539
|6,075
|5,756
|Federal Reserve and other short-term investments
|3,515
|3,467
|11,889
|13,333
|Total interest and dividend income
|49,944
|52,816
|195,896
|206,833
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|20,518
|16,454
|85,176
|70,579
|Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank advances
|15,985
|15,374
|66,346
|61,848
|Total interest expense
|36,503
|31,828
|151,522
|132,427
|Net interest income
|13,441
|20,988
|44,374
|74,406
|Provision for credit losses
|-
|550
|328
|1,575
|Net interest income, after provision for credit losses
|13,441
|20,438
|44,046
|72,831
|Other income:
|Customer service fees on deposits
|135
|175
|546
|581
|Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|81
|82
|338
|338
|Gain on equity securities, net
|8,503
|13,714
|20,379
|28,781
|Miscellaneous
|60
|62
|216
|248
|Total other income
|8,779
|14,033
|21,479
|29,948
|Operating expenses:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|4,142
|4,431
|16,910
|17,791
|Occupancy and equipment
|426
|452
|1,659
|1,745
|Data processing
|740
|818
|3,026
|3,149
|Deposit insurance
|724
|614
|3,096
|2,844
|Foreclosure and related
|10
|3
|71
|66
|Marketing
|153
|155
|570
|622
|Other general and administrative
|979
|998
|3,678
|3,782
|Total operating expenses
|7,174
|7,471
|29,010
|29,999
|Income before income taxes
|15,046
|27,000
|36,515
|72,780
|Income tax provision
|3,671
|6,282
|8,324
|18,229
|Net income
|$
|11,375
|$
|20,718
|$
|28,191
|$
|54,551
|Cash dividends declared per share
|$
|0.63
|$
|1.33
|$
|2.52
|$
|3.22
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|2,180
|2,182
|2,177
|2,181
|Diluted
|2,202
|2,207
|2,194
|2,203
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|5.22
|$
|9.49
|$
|12.95
|$
|25.01
|Diluted
|$
|5.16
|$
|9.39
|$
|12.85
|$
|24.76
| HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Net Interest Income Analysis
|Three Months Ended
|December 31, 2024
| September 30, 2025
| December 31, 2025
| Average
Balance (9)
|Interest
| Yield/
Rate (10)
| Average
Balance (9)
|Interest
| Yield/
Rate (10)
| Average
Balance (9)
|Interest
| Yield/
Rate (10)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Loans (1) (2)
|$
|3,882,297
|$
|44,787
|4.58
|%
|$
|3,946,966
|$
|47,672
|4.79
|%
|$
|3,928,951
|$
|47,707
|4.82
|%
|Securities (3) (4)
|126,771
|1.642
|5.14
|139,154
|1,498
|4.27
|139,905
|1,642
|4.66
|Short-term investments (5)
|293,987
|3,515
|4.74
|336,213
|3,739
|4.41
|348,254
|3,467
|3.95
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,303,055
|49,944
|4.60
|4,422,333
|52,909
|4.75
|4,417,110
|52,816
|4.74
|Other assets
|72,638
|82,490
|94,257
|Total assets
|$
|4,375,693
|$
|4,504,823
|$
|4,511,367
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|Interest-bearing deposits (6)
|$
|2,136,101
|$
|20,518
|3.81
|%
|$
|2,085,424
|$
|17,663
|3.36
|%
|$
|2,069,647
|$
|16,454
|3.15
|%
|Borrowed funds
|1,421,152
|15,985
|4.46
|1,506,359
|15,903
|4.19
|1,491,404
|15,374
|4.09
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,557,253
|36,503
|4.07
|3,591,783
|33,566
|3.71
|3,561,051
|31,828
|3.55
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|374,461
|437,977
|458,273
|Other liabilities
|14,072
|18,463
|18,432
|Total liabilities
|3,945,786
|4,048,223
|4,037,756
|Stockholders' equity
|429,907
|456,600
|473,611
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|4,375,693
|$
|4,504,823
|$
|4,511,367
|Net interest income
|$
|13,441
|$
|19,343
|$
|20,988
|Weighted average interest rate spread
|0.53
|%
|1.04
|%
|1.19
|%
|Net interest margin (7)
|1.24
|%
|1.74
|%
|1.89
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (8)
|120.97
|%
|123.12
|%
|124.04
|%
|(1)
|Before allowance for credit losses.
|(2)
|Includes non-accrual loans.
|(3)
|Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities.
|(4)
|Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock.
|(5)
|Includes cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank.
|(6)
|Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts.
|(7)
|Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|(8)
|Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities.
|(9)
|Average balances are calculated on a daily basis.
|(10)
|Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
| HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Net Interest Income Analysis
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|2024
|2025
| Average
Balance (9)
|Interest
| Yield/
Rate
| Average
Balance (9)
|Interest
| Yield/
Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Loans (1) (2)
|$
|3,933,439
|$
|177,607
|4.52
|%
|$
|3,939,574
|$
|187,352
|4.76
|%
|Securities (3) (4)
|121,311
|6,400
|5.28
|136,351
|6,148
|4.51
|Short-term investments (5)
|228,138
|11,889
|5.21
|310,346
|13,333
|4.30
|Total interest-earning assets
|4,282,888
|195,896
|4.57
|4,386,271
|206,833
|4.72
|Other assets
|68,025
|83,585
|Total assets
|$
|4,350,913
|$
|4,469,856
|Interest-bearing deposits (6)
|$
|2,114,066
|$
|85,176
|4.03
|%
|$
|2,099,521
|$
|70,579
|3.36
|%
|Borrowed funds
|1,444,700
|66,346
|4.59
|1,463,768
|61,848
|4.23
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3,558,766
|151,522
|4.26
|3,563,289
|132,427
|3.72
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|355,808
|435,046
|Other liabilities
|14,601
|16,950
|Total liabilities
|3,929,175
|4,015,285
|Stockholders' equity
|421,738
|454,571
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|4,350,913
|$
|4,469,856
|Net interest income
|$
|44,374
|$
|74,406
|Weighted average interest rate spread
|0.31
|%
|1.00
|%
|Net interest margin (7)
|1.04
|%
|1.70
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities (8)
|120.35
|%
|123.10
|%
|(1)
|Before allowance for credit losses.
|(2)
|Includes non-accrual loans.
|(3)
|Excludes the impact of the average net unrealized gain or loss on securities.
|(4)
|Includes Federal Home Loan Bank stock.
|(5)
|Includes cash held at the Federal Reserve Bank.
|(6)
|Includes mortgagors' escrow accounts.
|(7)
|Net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|(8)
|Total interest-earning assets divided by total interest-bearing liabilities.
|(9)
|Average balances are calculated on a daily basis.
| HINGHAM INSTITUTION FOR SAVINGS
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
The Bank believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor's proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Bank. Management uses these measures in its analysis of the Bank's performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks.
The table below presents the reconciliation between net income and core net income, a non-GAAP measurement that represents net income excluding the after-tax net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized.
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(In thousands, unaudited)
| 2024
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
|Non-GAAP reconciliation:
|Net income
|$
|11,375
|$
|20,718
|$
|28,191
|$
|54,551
|Gain on equity securities, net
|(8,503
|)
|(13,714
|)
|(20,379
|)
|(28,781
|)
|Income tax expense (1)
|1,881
|3,023
|4,492
|6,344
|Core net income
|$
|4,753
|$
|10,027
|$
|12,304
|$
|32,114
(1) The equity securities are held in a tax-advantaged subsidiary corporation. The income tax effect of the gain on equity securities, net, was calculated using the effective tax rate applicable to the subsidiary.
The table below presents the calculation of the efficiency ratio, a non-U.S. GAAP performance measure that management uses to assess operational efficiency, which represents total operating expenses, divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income, excluding net gain on equity securities, both realized and unrealized.
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
| December 31,
| September 30,
| December 31,
|December 31,
|(In thousands, unaudited)
| 2024
| 2025
| 2025
| 2024
| 2025
|Non-U.S. GAAP efficiency ratio calculation:
|Operating expenses
|$
|7,174
|$
|7,512
|$
|7,471
|$
|29,010
|$
|29,999
|Net interest income
|$
|13,441
|$
|19,343
|$
|20,988
|$
|44,374
|$
|74,406
|Other income
|8,779
|11,559
|14,033
|21,479
|29,948
|Gain on equity securities, net
|(8,503
|)
|(11,270
|)
|(13,714
|)
|(20,379
|)
|(28,781
|)
|Total revenue
|$
|13,717
|$
|19,632
|$
|21,307
|$
|45,474
|$
|75,573
|Efficiency ratio
|52.30
|%
|38.26
|%
|35.06
|%
|63.79
|%
|39.70
|%
CONTACT: Patrick R. Gaughen, President and Chief Operating Officer (781) 783-1761
