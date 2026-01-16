Hain Celestial Announces Fiscal 2026 Second Quarter Earnings Results Conference Call And Webcast

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOBOKEN, N.J., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, will release its fiscal second quarter financial results before the market opens on Monday, February 9, 2026. The company will host a conference call, which will be webcast, to discuss the results at 8:00 AM ET.

The webcast and accompanying presentation will be available under the Investors section of the company's corporate website at . Investors and analysts can access the conference call by dialing (800) 715-9871 or (646) 307-1963 and referencing conference ID: 5099081. Participation by the press and public in the Q&A session will be in listen-only mode. A replay of the call will be available shortly after the conclusion of the live call through Monday, February 16, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 and referencing the conference access ID: 5099081.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

Hain Celestial is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain Celestial has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages and meal preparation are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie SnacksTM, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley's® jelly, Earth's Best® Organic and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, The Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, among others. For more information, visit and LinkedIn.

