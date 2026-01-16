Avista Files Four-Year Rate Plan In Washington To Support Reliable Service And Maintain Critical Infrastructure
|Proposed Annual Percentage Increases by Service Type
|Service Type
|2027
|2028
|2029
|2030
|Electric-Most Schedules (Residential, General Service, Large General Service, Pumping Service, Street/Area Lights)
|13.9%
|4.7%
|3.5%
|2.8%
|Electric-Large General Service (Special Contract)
|13.6%
|4.6%
|3.4%
|2.8%
|Natural Gas-General Service (101)
|5.0%
|2.5%
|2.2%
|1.1%
|Natural Gas-Large General (111,112,116)
|4.0%
|2.0%
|1.8%
|0.9%
|Natural Gas-Interruptible (131, 132)
|3.3%
|1.7%
|1.5%
|0.8%
|Natural Gas-Transportation (146)
|5.5%
|2.7%
|2.4%
|1.2%
If approved, the average Washington residential electric customer using 925 kWh per month would see an increase from $124.23 today to $157.94 in 2030, with an initial $17.21 increase in 2027 and smaller amounts each year after.
The average Washington residential natural gas customer using 61 therms per month would see an increase from $91.06 today to $100.46 in 2030, with an initial $4.14 increase in 2027 and smaller amounts each year after.
What options do customers who need help with their bills have?
We understand household costs are increasing, and energy is one part of that. We offer tools and programs to help customers manage their energy costs and stay on track, including:
- Bill Discounts: My Energy Discount offers customers who qualify a personalized monthly bill discount. It's easy to enroll, has flexible requirements, and lasts for two years. Nearly one in three Washington customers are eligible. Flexible Billing: Options like Comfort Level Billing, preferred due date, and payment arrangements help spread billed costs out to give customers more control. Energy-Saving Tools: Online energy insight tools allow customers to track their energy use and make adjustments to reduce. Do-it-yourself tips and videos, money-saving rebates, and a free home energy audit help lower energy use and costs. Community Support: Partnerships with local agencies provide emergency grants, home weatherization upgrades, and heating system improvements for those who qualify. Extra Help: Our CARES team connects customers with resources for housing, medical assistance, and other needs during tough times.
Customers can learn more about their options at myavista/assistance or by calling 1-800-227-9187.
About Avista Corp.
Avista Corp. is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is our operating division that provides electric service to 422,000 customers and natural gas to 383,000 customers. Our service territory covers 30,000 square miles in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon, with a population of 1.7 million. AERC is an Avista subsidiary that, through its subsidiary AEL&P, provides retail electric service to 17,000 customers in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska. Our stock is traded under the ticker symbol“AVA”. For more information about Avista, please visit.
This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding the company's current expectations. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than historical facts. Such statements speak only as of the date of the news release and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, in addition to those discussed herein, all of the factors discussed in the company's and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025.
