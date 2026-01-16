Avista Files Four-Year Rate Plan In Washington To Support Reliable Service And Maintain Critical Infrastructure

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proposal aims to deliver predictable costs while addressing grid upgrades, wildfire resiliency, and higher power supply expenses. SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today Avista (NYSE: AVA) filed a four-year general rate case with the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission (WUTC or Commission). The Commission has up to eleven months to review the general rate case filings and issue a decision in late 2026. Why is a rate increase needed? This proposal is designed to keep energy service in our region safe and reliable now and into the future, reflecting our commitment to thoughtful, long-term planning for the communities we serve. It addresses rising costs associated with maintaining and modernizing the grid, complying with clean energy laws, covering the increased cost of purchased power, investing in hydropower infrastructure improvements, and protecting our communities from emerging risks like wildfires and catastrophic weather events. "As a lifelong member of this community, I recognize that rising energy costs are difficult for our customers," said Heather Rosentrater, Avista President and CEO.“While this rate request reflects what's needed to maintain safe, reliable service, we're committed to helping customers manage their bills through payment assistance programs and energy-saving tools, while continuing to control costs and investing in technology to improve efficiencies.” “This proposal helps us make the investments needed for reliability and critical infrastructure, while giving our customers more predictability over the next four years,” continued Rosentrater. What is driving increased energy costs? Our request is driven by the need to recover increased operating and maintenance costs and to fund critical investments that impact energy costs, including:

Power generation and supply – Rising costs to produce and purchase electricity that meets regional clean energy requirements

Infrastructure upgrades – Modernizing and securing the electric grid, expanding substation capacity, updating century-old hydroelectric facilities, and replacing aging natural gas pipe to continue to serve safe and reliable energy across our region

Wildfire safety and prevention – Vegetation management, grid hardening, and advanced wildfire risk monitoring to improve resiliency throughout our service territory

Technology improvements – Improving the reliability and efficiency of systems that serve our customers

Regional growth and reliability – Planning ahead to meet the changing energy needs of our growing region Clean energy compliance – Meeting state and regional energy requirements, such as the Climate Commitment Act (CCA) and the Clean Energy Transformation Act (CETA) How much would customer bills be affected? New electric and natural gas rates are proposed to start January 1 of 2027, 2028, 2029, and 2030. The proposed first year increase is larger because it includes costs from past investments and updated power supply costs that are not in current rates. It's important for customers to know the exact impact of any increase depends on their rate schedule and how much energy they use. The proposed increase by service schedule is as follows:

Proposed Annual Percentage Increases by Service Type Service Type 2027 2028 2029 2030 Electric-Most Schedules (Residential, General Service, Large General Service, Pumping Service, Street/Area Lights) 13.9% 4.7% 3.5% 2.8% Electric-Large General Service (Special Contract) 13.6% 4.6% 3.4% 2.8% Natural Gas-General Service (101) 5.0% 2.5% 2.2% 1.1% Natural Gas-Large General (111,112,116) 4.0% 2.0% 1.8% 0.9% Natural Gas-Interruptible (131, 132) 3.3% 1.7% 1.5% 0.8% Natural Gas-Transportation (146) 5.5% 2.7% 2.4% 1.2%

If approved, the average Washington residential electric customer using 925 kWh per month would see an increase from $124.23 today to $157.94 in 2030, with an initial $17.21 increase in 2027 and smaller amounts each year after.

The average Washington residential natural gas customer using 61 therms per month would see an increase from $91.06 today to $100.46 in 2030, with an initial $4.14 increase in 2027 and smaller amounts each year after.

What options do customers who need help with their bills have?

We understand household costs are increasing, and energy is one part of that. We offer tools and programs to help customers manage their energy costs and stay on track, including:



Bill Discounts: My Energy Discount offers customers who qualify a personalized monthly bill discount. It's easy to enroll, has flexible requirements, and lasts for two years. Nearly one in three Washington customers are eligible.

Flexible Billing: Options like Comfort Level Billing, preferred due date, and payment arrangements help spread billed costs out to give customers more control.

Energy-Saving Tools: Online energy insight tools allow customers to track their energy use and make adjustments to reduce. Do-it-yourself tips and videos, money-saving rebates, and a free home energy audit help lower energy use and costs.

Community Support: Partnerships with local agencies provide emergency grants, home weatherization upgrades, and heating system improvements for those who qualify. Extra Help: Our CARES team connects customers with resources for housing, medical assistance, and other needs during tough times.



Customers can learn more about their options at myavista/assistance or by calling 1-800-227-9187.

