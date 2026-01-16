Sotheby's Concierge Auctions: Reserve Met Bidding Open At $6.25M On Iconic High Battery Waterfront Estate In Charleston

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Sotheby's Concierge Auctions announced today that the reserve has been met and bidding has officially opened at $6.25M for one of Charleston's most architecturally significant private residences, the historic 'Nathaniel Ingraham House.' The property will be auctioned in cooperation with Lisa Patterson, Ruthie Ravenel, and Middleton Rutledge of Daniel Ravenel Sotheby's International Realty. Bidding will culminate live on 27 January as part of 'Visions of America'-a week-long series celebrating art, luxury, and American craftsmanship-at Sotheby's worldwide headquarters in the iconic Breuer building at 945 Madison Avenue in New York City.

Built on the city's legendary High Battery, the museum-quality waterfront estate offers sweeping views across Charleston Harbor toward Fort Sumter from its prominent position within the historic downtown district.

“Historic properties of this caliber benefit from a sales platform that brings clarity, momentum, and global visibility to the market,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions.“When a property carries this level of architectural and historical importance, the way it's presented matters-and placing the Nathaniel Ingraham House within the 'Visions of America' sale creates an experience that matches the stature of the home, allowing us to connect this extraordinary residence with qualified buyers through a transparent, competitive process in one of the most important cultural settings in the world.”

“This home has been meticulously preserved for generations, allowing its architectural integrity and historic character to remain beautifully intact for its future owners,” added Patterson.“Partnering with Sotheby's Concierge Auctions enables us to elevate the property onto a global stage while honoring its significance as one of Charleston's most extraordinary waterfront estates.”

Built between 1810 and 1818 by merchant and naval officer Nathaniel Ingraham, who served aboard John Paul Jones's Bon Homme Richard, the estate-the four-story solid brick and stucco residence at 2 Water Street along the city's famed High Battery promenade. The home spans more than 7,000 square feet with six bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms, exemplifying early 19th-century Federal architecture later enhanced by a distinctive Second Empire mansard roof. Set on a rare double lot, the estate offers sweeping views from its grand living and drawing rooms, along with a private Charleston garden, in-ground swimming pool, outdoor entertaining terrace, and gated off-street parking court – exceptionally rare amenities within the South of Broad district.

Positioned in Charleston's most prestigious enclave, the property is steps from Rainbow Row, the French Quarter, White Point Garden, and the city's most celebrated dining and cultural institutions. Living on the High Battery represents the pinnacle of Charleston elegance, where architectural legacy, waterfront beauty, and sophisticated urban living converge in one of America's most admired historic cities.

Images of the property may be viewed here. All photography and videography should be credited to Nick Cann.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

