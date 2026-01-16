Libya's Prime Minister To Address Libya Energy & Economic Summit (LEES) 2026 As National Energy Agenda Accelerates

Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibeh will deliver a keynote address at the Libya Energy&Economic Summit (LEES), taking place January 24–26, 2026 at the Tripoli International Convention Center. His participation underscores the government's continued engagement with international investors as Libya enters a new phase of energy-led economic development.

Prime Minister Al-Dbeibeh's attendance comes as Libya advances a broader national agenda aimed at stabilizing energy output, modernizing infrastructure and positioning the sector as a cornerstone of economic recovery and institutional reform. Under the government's leadership, energy development is being aligned with priorities including fiscal sustainability, power sector reliability and renewed engagement with international partners.

Several large-scale developments are shaping Libya's energy outlook. Among the most significant is the $8 billion Structures A&E offshore gas project, a 50/50 joint venture between Eni and the National Oil Corporation (NOC) under Mellitah Oil&Gas, expected to add approximately 750 million cubic feet per day to domestic and export supply. The Western Libya Gas Project continues to deliver gas to Italy via the Greenstream pipeline, drawing production from both offshore and onshore fields.

As part of efforts to reach crude oil production of 1.6 million barrels per day by the end of 2026, Libya is pursuing brownfield redevelopment, marginal field commercialization and major upstream investments. TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips are advancing modernization programs at the Waha concessions, targeting additional output from the North Gialo and NC-98 fields. TotalEnergies is also progressing the restart of the Mabruk field, with initial production expected in early 2026. At the El Sharara field, infill drilling and infrastructure upgrades are maintaining current production levels, while new exploration and surface facility projects are advancing in adjacent areas.

Libya's energy strategy also extends beyond hydrocarbons, with a 500 MW solar PV project slated for commissioning in 2026, alongside upgrades to gas-to-power infrastructure designed to strengthen domestic electricity supply and enhance grid reliability. The Summit comes at a pivotal moment, as the government seeks to boost investor confidence, clarify regulatory frameworks and position energy development as a key driver of long-term economic stability and growth.

