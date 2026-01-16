Rio Nightlife Guide For Friday, January 16, 2026
Why picked: Crowd-pleasing, guitar-driven sing-alongs in a comfy seaside room.
Start: 20:00 (doors ~19:00)
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: Blue Note - shows
Tickets: Eventim (20:00 session)
Why picked: Late, storytelling set from Nenhum de Nós' frontman - easy nightcap by the beach.
Start: 22:30
Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
Website: Blue Note - shows (16 jan)
Why picked: Hardcore veterans under Lapa's arches - high-energy pit and nostalgia in one go.
Start: 20:00 (gates ~19:00)
Address: Circo Voador, Rua dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa (Centro)
Tickets: Eventim
Why picked: Rio prog-rock power-trio in Botafogo's cult discovery room.
Start: 20:00 (house ~19:00)
Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
Website: Audio Rebel event
Tickets: Agenda / tickets
Why picked: Classic Lapa samba house with a crowd that sings every chorus - ideal warm-up.
Start: 18:30 (happy-hour window early evening)
Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show
Tickets: Sympla
Noite multi-atos - Rio Scenarium (from 19:00)
- Rua do Lavradio, 20, Lapa. Sympla lineup (16/01). Venue hub
Olho Sambajazz convida Carol Saboya - Beco das Garrafas (21:00)
- Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Event page
Beach → Lapa loop: Start 20:00 at Blue Note (Gipsy Experience), then taxi 25–30 min to Circo Voador for Dead Fish (20:00 floor still rolling), or circle back to Copacabana for Thedy Corrêa at 22:30.
Botafogo + Centro: Begin 20:00 at Audio Rebel (Caravela Escarlate), then 10–12 min to Lapa for Rio Scenarium's 19:00–late program, or cross to Blue Note for the 22:30 closer.Getting around & quick tips
Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Copacabana, Botafogo and Lapa; Metro is reliable pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).
Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated clubs; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
Keep phones secure around the Arcos/Lavradio late; set a clear meet point if splitting groups.
Listings gathered for Friday, January 16, 2026. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.
