Rio Nightlife Guide For Friday, January 16, 2026


2026-01-16 03:22:38
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Blue Note pairs Gipsy Experience - Tributo Gipsy Kings at 20:00 with Thedy Corrêa - Minha História at 22:30, Circo Voador hosts Dead Fish's 25 anos de Afasia at 20:00, Audio Rebel brings Caravela Escarlate (20:00), and Carioca da Gema warms up with Flavia Saolli from 18:30 - plus Rio Scenarium's multi-act night and Beco das Garrafas' Olho Sambajazz convida Carol Saboya (21:00).

Top Picks Tonight Gipsy Experience - Tributo Gipsy Kings at Blue Note (20:00)
  • Why picked: Crowd-pleasing, guitar-driven sing-alongs in a comfy seaside room.
  • Start: 20:00 (doors ~19:00)
  • Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: Blue Note - shows
  • Tickets: Eventim (20:00 session)
Thedy Corrêa - Minha História at Blue Note (22:30)
  • Why picked: Late, storytelling set from Nenhum de Nós' frontman - easy nightcap by the beach.
  • Start: 22:30
  • Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana
  • Website: Blue Note - shows (16 jan)
Dead Fish - 25 Anos de“Afasia” at Circo Voador (20:00)
  • Why picked: Hardcore veterans under Lapa's arches - high-energy pit and nostalgia in one go.
  • Start: 20:00 (gates ~19:00)
  • Address: Circo Voador, Rua dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa (Centro)
  • Tickets: Eventim
Caravela Escarlate at Audio Rebel (20:00)
  • Why picked: Rio prog-rock power-trio in Botafogo's cult discovery room.
  • Start: 20:00 (house ~19:00)
  • Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo
  • Website: Audio Rebel event
  • Tickets: Agenda / tickets
Flavia Saolli - Carioca da Gema (18:30)
  • Why picked: Classic Lapa samba house with a crowd that sings every chorus - ideal warm-up.
  • Start: 18:30 (happy-hour window early evening)
  • Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)
  • Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show
  • Tickets: Sympla
Also notable
  • Noite multi-atos - Rio Scenarium (from 19:00) - Rua do Lavradio, 20, Lapa. Sympla lineup (16/01). Venue hub
  • Olho Sambajazz convida Carol Saboya - Beco das Garrafas (21:00) - Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Event page
Suggested route

Beach → Lapa loop: Start 20:00 at Blue Note (Gipsy Experience), then taxi 25–30 min to Circo Voador for Dead Fish (20:00 floor still rolling), or circle back to Copacabana for Thedy Corrêa at 22:30.

Botafogo + Centro: Begin 20:00 at Audio Rebel (Caravela Escarlate), then 10–12 min to Lapa for Rio Scenarium's 19:00–late program, or cross to Blue Note for the 22:30 closer.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Copacabana, Botafogo and Lapa; Metro is reliable pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).
  • Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated clubs; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards.
  • Keep phones secure around the Arcos/Lavradio late; set a clear meet point if splitting groups.

Listings gathered for Friday, January 16, 2026. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.

The Rio Times

