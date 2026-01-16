Rio Nightlife Guide For Friday, January 16, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight in Rio: Blue Note pairs Gipsy Experience - Tributo Gipsy Kings at 20:00 with Thedy Corrêa - Minha História at 22:30, Circo Voador hosts Dead Fish's 25 anos de Afasia at 20:00, Audio Rebel brings Caravela Escarlate (20:00), and Carioca da Gema warms up with Flavia Saolli from 18:30 - plus Rio Scenarium's multi-act night and Beco das Garrafas' Olho Sambajazz convida Carol Saboya (21:00).



Why picked: Crowd-pleasing, guitar-driven sing-alongs in a comfy seaside room.

Start: 20:00 (doors ~19:00)

Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana

Website: Blue Note - shows Tickets: Eventim (20:00 session)



Why picked: Late, storytelling set from Nenhum de Nós' frontman - easy nightcap by the beach.

Start: 22:30

Address: Blue Note Rio, Av. Atlântica, 1910, Copacabana Website: Blue Note - shows (16 jan)



Why picked: Hardcore veterans under Lapa's arches - high-energy pit and nostalgia in one go.

Start: 20:00 (gates ~19:00)

Address: Circo Voador, Rua dos Arcos, s/n, Lapa (Centro) Tickets: Eventim



Why picked: Rio prog-rock power-trio in Botafogo's cult discovery room.

Start: 20:00 (house ~19:00)

Address: Audio Rebel, R. Visconde de Silva, 55, Botafogo

Website: Audio Rebel event Tickets: Agenda / tickets



Why picked: Classic Lapa samba house with a crowd that sings every chorus - ideal warm-up.

Start: 18:30 (happy-hour window early evening)

Address: Av. Mem de Sá, 79, Lapa (Centro)

Website: class="rt-a" href="" target="_blank" com/show Tickets: Sympla



Noite multi-atos - Rio Scenarium (from 19:00) - Rua do Lavradio, 20, Lapa. Sympla lineup (16/01). Venue hub Olho Sambajazz convida Carol Saboya - Beco das Garrafas (21:00) - Rua Duvivier, 37, Copacabana. Event page

Beach → Lapa loop: Start 20:00 at Blue Note (Gipsy Experience), then taxi 25–30 min to Circo Voador for Dead Fish (20:00 floor still rolling), or circle back to Copacabana for Thedy Corrêa at 22:30.

Botafogo + Centro: Begin 20:00 at Audio Rebel (Caravela Escarlate), then 10–12 min to Lapa for Rio Scenarium's 19:00–late program, or cross to Blue Note for the 22:30 closer.



Use registered taxis/ride-hailing between Copacabana, Botafogo and Lapa; Metro is reliable pre-midnight (Cinelândia/Carioca ↔ Siqueira Campos/Cantagalo).

Arrive 20–30 minutes early for seated clubs; bring photo ID. Most venues accept cards. Keep phones secure around the Arcos/Lavradio late; set a clear meet point if splitting groups.

Getting around & quick tips

Listings gathered for Friday, January 16, 2026. Recheck ticket status and set times close to showtime.