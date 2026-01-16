Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Friday, January 16, 2026


2026-01-16 03:22:38
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tonight's strongest picks: Patricia Marx at Blue Note (Paulista, 20:00), Quintal do Céu (Juçara Marçal, Ná Ozzetti, Rodrigo Campos and guests) at Casa de Francisca (Centro, 22:00),

Rubem Farias & Kristin Amparo (Motown-era funk/soul/jazz energy) at Bourbon Street (Moema, 22:00), and Freak Chic at D-Edge (Barra Funda, 23:59–late) if you want a true club finish.

Top Picks Tonight Blue Note São Paulo - Patricia Marx:“Nos Dias de Hoje” (pop/MPB, seated)
  • Why picked: A central, no-stress Friday opener with strong vocals and a seated room. Good choice if you want quality without a late-night sprint.
  • Start: 20:00
  • Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 (Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar), Consolação
  • Website: Blue Note SP - shows
  • Tickets: Eventim (Patricia Marx)
Casa de Francisca (Salão) - Quintal do Céu (Juçara Marçal, Ná Ozzetti, Rodrigo Campos, Thiago França, Jéssica Tomaz, Fumaça)
  • Why picked: A“São Paulo-only” samba night with heavyweight musicians and a warm crowd. It feels big, but still intimate.
  • Start: House 20:00; show 22:00
  • Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé (Centro)
  • Info: Casa de Francisca - programação
  • Tickets: Bileto/Sympla (Quintal do Céu)
Bourbon Street - Rubem Farias & Kristin Amparo (SUÉCIA):“Summer 40 Funk Soul Jazz”
  • Why picked: A peak Friday“go big” show. Motown-era energy, strong musicians, and a room built for groove.
  • Start: Doors 19:00; show 22:00
  • Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema
  • Info: Bourbon Street - upcoming events
  • Tickets: Bileto/Sympla (Rubem Farias & Kristin Amparo)
D-Edge - Freak Chic (Diogo Accioly, Phonique, Joyce Muniz; lounge: Italovincenzzo)
  • Why picked: The cleanest“proper club night” option. Late start, long arc, and a lineup designed for a full-floor journey.
  • Start: 23:59; runs into Saturday morning
  • Address: Av. Mário de Andrade, 141, Barra Funda
  • Tickets/info: Ingresse (Freak Chic)
Also notable

Bona Casa de Música - Analu canta Elis, Gil, Djavan e outras joias da MPB Start: 21:00; Address: Rua Álvaro Anes, 43, Pinheiros; Tickets: Eventim.

Blue Note São Paulo - Victor Biglione: Tributo a Luiz Bonfá (late session) Start: 22:30; Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 (2o andar); Tickets: Eventim.

Casa de Francisca (Largo) - DJs Seletores Giramundo (free warm-up) Start: 19:00; Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé; Info: program page.

Suggested route

Route A (Centro to Paulista to club): 19:00 free DJs at Casa de Francisca Largo → 20:00 Patricia Marx at Blue Note (Paulista) → 22:00 Quintal do Céu back in Centro OR 22:00 Bourbon Street in Moema → 23:59 Freak Chic at D-Edge. Route B (all-seated, simpler): 20:00 Patricia Marx (Blue Note) → 22:30 Victor Biglione (same venue). Route C (groove-first): 22:00 Rubem Farias & Kristin Amparo (Bourbon Street) → late move to D-Edge if you still want a real club finish.

Getting around & quick tips
  • Pick one main cross-city move. Centro ↔ Paulista ↔ Moema ↔ Barra Funda can add up fast on a Friday.
  • Bring ID. Save ticket QR codes offline (screenshots) before you leave.
  • Casa de Francisca runs multiple spaces (Salão, Sala B, Porão, Largo). Confirm the room on the listing or your ticket.
  • Blue Note is session-based seating. Arrive with a buffer if you are coming from Centro or Moema.

Note: Listings compiled for Friday, January 16, 2026 (America/São_Paulo). Nothing was invented; every item is based on venue or ticketing listings available at publication time. Always recheck the official page for last-minute changes.

The Rio Times

