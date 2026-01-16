São Paulo Nightlife Guide For Friday, January 16, 2026

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Tonight's strongest picks: Patricia Marx at Blue Note (Paulista, 20:00), Quintal do Céu (Juçara Marçal, Ná Ozzetti, Rodrigo Campos and guests) at Casa de Francisca (Centro, 22:00),

Rubem Farias & Kristin Amparo (Motown-era funk/soul/jazz energy) at Bourbon Street (Moema, 22:00), and Freak Chic at D-Edge (Barra Funda, 23:59–late) if you want a true club finish.



Why picked: A central, no-stress Friday opener with strong vocals and a seated room. Good choice if you want quality without a late-night sprint.

Start: 20:00

Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 (Conjunto Nacional, 2o andar), Consolação

Website: Blue Note SP - shows Tickets: Eventim (Patricia Marx)



Why picked: A“São Paulo-only” samba night with heavyweight musicians and a warm crowd. It feels big, but still intimate.

Start: House 20:00; show 22:00

Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé (Centro)

Info: Casa de Francisca - programação Tickets: Bileto/Sympla (Quintal do Céu)



Why picked: A peak Friday“go big” show. Motown-era energy, strong musicians, and a room built for groove.

Start: Doors 19:00; show 22:00

Address: R. dos Chanés, 127, Moema

Info: Bourbon Street - upcoming events Tickets: Bileto/Sympla (Rubem Farias & Kristin Amparo)



Why picked: The cleanest“proper club night” option. Late start, long arc, and a lineup designed for a full-floor journey.

Start: 23:59; runs into Saturday morning

Address: Av. Mário de Andrade, 141, Barra Funda Tickets/info: Ingresse (Freak Chic)

Top Picks Tonight Blue Note São Paulo - Patricia Marx:“Nos Dias de Hoje” (pop/MPB, seated)Casa de Francisca (Salão) - Quintal do Céu (Juçara Marçal, Ná Ozzetti, Rodrigo Campos, Thiago França, Jéssica Tomaz, Fumaça)Bourbon Street - Rubem Farias & Kristin Amparo (SUÉCIA):“Summer 40 Funk Soul Jazz”D-Edge - Freak Chic (Diogo Accioly, Phonique, Joyce Muniz; lounge: Italovincenzzo)Also notable

Bona Casa de Música - Analu canta Elis, Gil, Djavan e outras joias da MPB Start: 21:00; Address: Rua Álvaro Anes, 43, Pinheiros; Tickets: Eventim.

Blue Note São Paulo - Victor Biglione: Tributo a Luiz Bonfá (late session) Start: 22:30; Address: Av. Paulista, 2073 (2o andar); Tickets: Eventim.

Casa de Francisca (Largo) - DJs Seletores Giramundo (free warm-up) Start: 19:00; Address: R. Quintino Bocaiúva, 22, Sé; Info: program page.

Suggested route

Route A (Centro to Paulista to club): 19:00 free DJs at Casa de Francisca Largo → 20:00 Patricia Marx at Blue Note (Paulista) → 22:00 Quintal do Céu back in Centro OR 22:00 Bourbon Street in Moema → 23:59 Freak Chic at D-Edge. Route B (all-seated, simpler): 20:00 Patricia Marx (Blue Note) → 22:30 Victor Biglione (same venue). Route C (groove-first): 22:00 Rubem Farias & Kristin Amparo (Bourbon Street) → late move to D-Edge if you still want a real club finish.



Pick one main cross-city move. Centro ↔ Paulista ↔ Moema ↔ Barra Funda can add up fast on a Friday.

Bring ID. Save ticket QR codes offline (screenshots) before you leave.

Casa de Francisca runs multiple spaces (Salão, Sala B, Porão, Largo). Confirm the room on the listing or your ticket. Blue Note is session-based seating. Arrive with a buffer if you are coming from Centro or Moema.

Getting around & quick tips

Note: Listings compiled for Friday, January 16, 2026 (America/São_Paulo). Nothing was invented; every item is based on venue or ticketing listings available at publication time. Always recheck the official page for last-minute changes.