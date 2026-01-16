403
Argentina's Mining Export Record Signals A New Dollar Engine, If Rules Hold
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Argentina ended 2025 with the strongest mining export year in its history, a milestone that matters less as a headline than as a test of whether the country can finally convert geology into stable, long-term hard-currency earnings.
Official data show mining exports reached USD 6.037 billion in 2025, up 29.2% from 2024. Metal-bearing minerals accounted for USD 4.948 billion, or 82% of the total.
Gold alone delivered USD 4.078 billion, also a record. Lithium exports totaled USD 905 million, equal to 15%, while all other minerals combined were USD 184 million.
The global backdrop explains much of the jump. Gold rose about 65% over 2025, one of its best annual performances in decades. That kind of price move can lift export receipts quickly, even without dramatic changes in output.
Lithium's story is more industrial. Argentina's government credits the start-up of four lithium projects across 2024 and 2025, bringing the number of producing lithium mines in the country to seven.
Argentina's Mining Pivot: Incentives and Infrastructure
That expansion helped offset a difficult price environment for lithium, where revenue depends more on volume, costs, and financing terms. Policy is the hinge between a good year and a lasting boom.
The Milei administration is promoting the RIGI investment incentive regime, which offers tax, customs, and foreign-exchange benefits for qualifying projects above USD 200 million.
The early pipeline is telling. Major plans include Rio Tinto 's Rincon lithium expansion, valued at USD 2.724 billion, alongside large copper and precious-metals projects moving through provincial and federal approval tracks.
For international markets, the strategic angle is simple: Argentina needs dollars, and mining can supply them. Export destinations underscore the stakes, with China, Switzerland, and the United States among key buyers for different minerals and value chains.
The risks are equally clear. Permitting, water constraints, and community consent can slow projects. So can any return to unpredictable controls.
Argentina's record proves the sector can surge when prices and rules align. The next question is whether the rules stay credible long enough for copper and lithium megaprojects to follow.
