Armed Motorcycle Gangs Step In As Venezuela's Power Vacuum Widens


2026-01-16 03:22:38
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points

  • After Nicolás Maduro's capture on January 3, 2026, colectivos reappeared as roaming checkpoints that police speech and movement.
  • Delcy Rodríguez took power on January 5 under a court order, but informal force is setting the day-to-day rules.
  • U.S. departure alerts and UN criticism point to one risk: a transition can fail before it begins.

The most revealing sound after Maduro was seized was not a statement from the palace. It was the rev of motorcycles and the return of armed men who act like authority without wearing it.

Venezuela's Supreme Court ordered Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to assume the presidency on an interim basis. She was sworn in on January 5, with officials insisting the state remained functional. The real question is simpler: who controls the neighborhoods?

That is where the colectivos enter. Created during the Chávez years as“defenders” of the project, many evolved into armed networks that intimidate opponents and operate in a gray zone the state can deny.



In early January, accounts from Caracas described improvised barricades, cellphone inspections, and harassment. The method is simple: make public life feel dangerous, so organizing becomes impossible.

In alerts dated January 6 and January 10, the United States urged its citizens to leave Venezuela immediately, warning that armed militias known as colectivos were setting up checkpoints and searching vehicles for signs of U.S. citizenship or pro-American sentiment.

It also stressed that consular support is limited. After the raid, reporting described detentions of civilians and journalists.
Fragmented Truths and a Struggle for Stability
Fact-checkers warned that some viral“new proof” clips were recycled from older protests, amplifying fear and confusing verification.

Inside the ruling coalition, rivalries have sharpened in Maduro 's absence, and colectivos can become both muscle and bargaining chip.

The resurfacing of Valentín Santana, linked to La Piedrita in 23 de Enero, and his“betrayal” rhetoric pointed to the risk of retaliation against perceived traitors.

The UN criticized the U.S. intervention as unlawful and warned of worsening human rights conditions. Releases followed, but official claims and independent counts diverged.

The central reality remains: Venezuela's future is being argued in courtrooms, but decided in the streets.

MENAFN16012026007421016031ID1110609149



The Rio Times

