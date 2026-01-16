403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Turns Greenland Into A Tariff Threat For Allies
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Key Points
Trump threatens tariffs on countries that won't back U.S. control of Greenland.
The U.S. already runs Pituffik Space Base under U.S.–Denmark agreements dating to 1951.
Minerals and rivalry matter, but Nuuk's politics and U.S. opinion limit the move.
Donald Trump has tied Greenland to trade pressure. At the White House on January 16, 2026, he said the United States could impose tariffs on countries that refuse to support Washington taking control of the island.
Greenland is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with about 56,000 residents. Nuuk handles most domestic affairs, while Copenhagen retains responsibilities such as defense.
Trump's tariff idea matters abroad because it treats allied trade ties as leverage over territory. His argument is strategic. He says Greenland is essential to U.S. national security as China and Russia intensify their Arctic interest.
He also points to the island's critical-mineral potential and its location near emerging shipping routes. Yet Washington already has a major foothold.
The U.S. operates Pituffik Space Base, formerly Thule Air Base, a hub for missile warning and space surveillance. That presence rests on U.S.–Denmark agreements dating back to 1951, with later updates.
In practice, the U.S. can defend from Greenland today;“control” would shift decision-making, not access. The minerals story is also politically constrained. In 2021, Greenland passed a law restricting uranium-linked extraction.
The move helped halt the high-profile Kvanefjeld rare-earth project and later fed into international arbitration, with damages claims measured in the billions of dollars.
Diplomats are trying to keep the dispute from becoming a rupture. A bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation visited Copenhagen to cool tensions.
Danish and Greenlandic officials met in Washington with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, producing a working group that each side described differently. Denmark has also moved to strengthen its military presence on the island with allies.
Trump may face a domestic wall. A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted January 12–13 found only 17% of Americans support efforts to acquire Greenland, and just 10% support using force.
Trump threatens tariffs on countries that won't back U.S. control of Greenland.
The U.S. already runs Pituffik Space Base under U.S.–Denmark agreements dating to 1951.
Minerals and rivalry matter, but Nuuk's politics and U.S. opinion limit the move.
Donald Trump has tied Greenland to trade pressure. At the White House on January 16, 2026, he said the United States could impose tariffs on countries that refuse to support Washington taking control of the island.
Greenland is a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark, with about 56,000 residents. Nuuk handles most domestic affairs, while Copenhagen retains responsibilities such as defense.
Trump's tariff idea matters abroad because it treats allied trade ties as leverage over territory. His argument is strategic. He says Greenland is essential to U.S. national security as China and Russia intensify their Arctic interest.
He also points to the island's critical-mineral potential and its location near emerging shipping routes. Yet Washington already has a major foothold.
The U.S. operates Pituffik Space Base, formerly Thule Air Base, a hub for missile warning and space surveillance. That presence rests on U.S.–Denmark agreements dating back to 1951, with later updates.
In practice, the U.S. can defend from Greenland today;“control” would shift decision-making, not access. The minerals story is also politically constrained. In 2021, Greenland passed a law restricting uranium-linked extraction.
The move helped halt the high-profile Kvanefjeld rare-earth project and later fed into international arbitration, with damages claims measured in the billions of dollars.
Diplomats are trying to keep the dispute from becoming a rupture. A bipartisan U.S. congressional delegation visited Copenhagen to cool tensions.
Danish and Greenlandic officials met in Washington with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, producing a working group that each side described differently. Denmark has also moved to strengthen its military presence on the island with allies.
Trump may face a domestic wall. A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted January 12–13 found only 17% of Americans support efforts to acquire Greenland, and just 10% support using force.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment