Who Was Mohan Lal Mittal? Lakshmi Mittal's Father Passes Away PM Modi, Piyush Goyal Pay Tribute

Mittal's death was condoled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said in a post on X, "Shri Mohan Lal Mittal Ji distinguished himself in the world of industry. At the same time, he was very passionate about Indian culture."

He said Mittal supported various philanthropic efforts, reflecting his passion for societal progress.

"Pained by his passing. I will cherish our various interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also remembered the industrialist and spoke about his notable contributions.

"Saddened by the demise of Shri Mohan Lal Mittal ji. A distinguished industrialist, he made notable contributions to the world of enterprise by laying the foundation of a powerful business legacy. His resilience and philanthropic activities will continue to inspire generations. Condolences to his family and loved ones in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!", Goyal posted on X.

Who was Mohan Lal Mittal?

Mohan Lal Mittal started the steel business that later brought worldwide recognition to his family. He started the business during the 1950s, as per a report by Eastern Eye.

He was born in the 1920s in Karachi, in present-day Pakistan. Mohan Lal, along with his mother and brother, left Karachi in 1945 as per the report, and moved to Kanpur. His father stayed back to look after the family business.

In Kanpur, Mohan Lal established an oil mill. However, this business did not last long as the mill was ravaged by floods, which forced the family to move to Kolkata. Mohan Lal began a business in scrap iron in Kolkata, and later became the managing partner of a steel rolling mill.

His son, Lakshmi Niwas Mittal, was born in Rajasthan's Sadulpur on 15 June, 1950.

As there was a curb in steel production in India in the 1960s and 70s, Mohan Lal decided to send his son to Indonesia, where he set up a steel plant, thus beginning the journey of one of the world's largest steelmaking companies.