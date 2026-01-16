Newrez Crypto Mortgage Qualification: No Liquidation Needed Starting February 2026

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) In a major step for home financing, Newrez, a top-five US mortgage lender, has rolled out a new policy that lets borrowers use crypto assets to qualify for loans without cashing them out. This change, set to start in February 2026, marks Newrez as the first among the nation's top 25 lenders to embrace digital currencies this way.

Borrowers can now count eligible crypto holdings toward asset checks and income guesses during the approval process. This setup gives crypto investors more control, as they no longer face pressure to sell volatile assets just to prove their finances. As Newrez explained in their press release, the goal is to keep investment freedom intact while opening doors to homeownership.

Key Details of Newrez's Crypto Policy Eligible Crypto Assets and Requirements

Newrez will accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, and stablecoins tied to the US dollar. These must come from US-regulated spots like crypto exchanges, retail fintech apps, brokerages, or national banks that follow federal rules. This focus on regulated sources helps cut risks tied to less secure platforms.

The policy fits into Newrez's Smart Series loans, which cater to non-standard borrowers. Unlike traditional mortgages that often demand liquidated assets, this approach treats crypto much like stocks or bonds, valuable without needing a sale.

Launch Date and Product Availability

The feature goes live in February 2026 across all Smart Series products. Newrez shared this timeline, noting it applies nationwide in the US where they operate. For now, it targets non-agency loans, which suit self-employed or asset-heavy applicants.

How This Changes Mortgage Access for Crypto Holders

Crypto owners often hit roadblocks in home buying because lenders view digital assets as risky or hard to value. By skipping liquidation, Newrez makes the process smoother for those with big holdings but less cash on hand.

While exciting, crypto in mortgages carries risks. Asset values can drop fast, affecting qualification if markets tank. Borrowers must ensure holdings meet Newrez's rules, and this isn't for everyone, standard loans might still suit those without crypto.