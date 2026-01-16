Afghan National Faces Trial In Germany Over Two Murders

A German court has put an Afghan man on trial on Friday, over a car-ramming attack in Munich that killed a two-year-old girl and her mother and injured dozens of others, prosecutors said.

The attack took place on February 13 last year during a labour union demonstration in central Munich, German media reported, when the suspect allegedly drove his car deliberately into the crowd.

Federal prosecutors said the accused, identified as Farhad N., was arrested at the scene and is charged with two counts of murder and multiple counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors said preliminary evidence indicates the suspect acted with a religious motive and expected to die during the attack, prompting authorities to classify the case under national security-related crimes.

The incident occurred near venues frequently used for major political and public events, heightening security concerns in Munich, one of Germany's largest cities.

Germany has seen several vehicle-ramming attacks in recent years, some linked to extremist motives, keeping authorities on high alert and intensifying public debate over security risks.

The suspect has been in custody since shortly after the attack, and court proceedings are expected to continue for several months.

The trial comes as immigration and public safety remain politically sensitive issues in Germany, with similar attacks fueling renewed scrutiny of migration and counter-extremism policies.

