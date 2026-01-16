The Hollow Resurrection Of US International Broadcasting

MENAFN - Asia Times) Deserving of scrutiny is the boasting this week by the self-proclaimed acting chief executive officer of the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), Kari Lake, that audiences in Iran and Venezuela are being effectively served amid the current geo-political crises.

Lake and DOGE, ten months ago, effectively destroyed US international broadcasting. Everyone at the Voice of America was sent home (where nearly all remain), all contracts were canceled for wire services and satellite transponders, USAGM transmitter sites were mothballed and Congressionally-approved funds for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Radio Free Asia throttled.

What has been hastily brought back, as a claimed“statutory minimum” by Lake, resembles a Potemkin village. She has ignored a federal judge's order to restore VOA.

There's a few daily minutes of VOA Korean program on shortwave from the Philippines. VOA and RFA used to broadcast in Korean from dusk to dawn using mediumwave transmitters in South Korea that cover most of the peninsula. [RFA has just announced it is reviving Korea coverage without her cooperation.]