St Lucia's Owen King EU Hospital Experiencing Overcrowding

CASTRIES, St Lucia – The Millennium Heights Medical Complex (MHMC) advises the public that the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Department at Owen King EU Hospital (OKEUH) has experienced a sustained increase in patients seeking care over recent weeks.

“This has been exacerbated by seasonal respiratory illnesses, including influenza, resulting in periods of significant congestion within A&E, and inpatient wards operating at full capacity,” MHMC said in a press release Friday.“MHMC recognises that these conditions are extremely challenging for patients and their loved ones, particularly for those who may experience extended waiting periods while appropriate care arrangements are made. We also acknowledge the dedication and professionalism of our clinical and support staff, who continue to provide care under demanding circumstances.”

“Despite these pressures,” MHMC says it“remains fully committed to delivering safe, compassionate and appropriate care to all patients, with priority given to those requiring urgent and emergency services. The organisation continues to actively implement measures to manage patient flow and optimise the use of available resources during this period.”

MHMC press release noted that the government of Saint Lucia is advancing key infrastructure initiatives aimed at addressing persistent capacity constraints within the health system. Notably, the planned construction of a fifth wing (the“Fifth Finger Expansion Project”) at the OKEUH is intended to increase long-term bed capacity, reduce pressure on the Accident and Emergency Department and support the growing demand for patient care nationally.

MHMC immediate-term solution

As an immediate-term solution toward alleviating pressure on the Accident and Emergency Department, MHMC encourages members of the public with non-urgent medical concerns to seek care at Community Wellness Centres, polyclinics. or through private healthcare providers, where appropriate.

“MHMC emphasises that patients requiring urgent or emergency medical attention will continue to be seen at the A&E Department and no one in need of emergency care should delay seeking treatment.

“MHMC remains dedicated to strengthening healthcare delivery and improving access to qual ty, people-centered care for all.”

