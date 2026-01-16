MENAFN - Pressat) PARIS, FRANCE – M & B Marketing SARL has introduced five proprietary rating frameworks through OnTheBallBets, its UK-focused sports betting comparison platform. The frameworks provide UK consumers with transparent, quantified methodologies for evaluating UKGC-licensed bookmakers.

The rating systems include the OTBB Offer Value Score for welcome offer assessment, OTBB Trust Index for operator reliability, OTBB Margin Grade for odds competitiveness, OTBB Feature Completeness for platform functionality, and OTBB Payment Flexibility for banking options. Each framework operates on a standardised 0-10 scale with documented criteria weightings.

"UK consumers comparing betting sites deserve to understand exactly how recommendations are made," said Mike Lovatt, founder of M&B Marketing, who operates OnTheBallBets. "Our proprietary frameworks remove subjectivity from bookmaker ratings. When we score bet365 at 7.5 for OTBB Offer Value, users can see precisely which criteria contributed to that rating and verify our methodology."

The OTBB Offer Value Score weights bonus amount at 30%, wagering requirements at 25%, minimum odds at 20%, payment method exclusions at 15%, and offer expiry at 10%. The OTBB Trust Index evaluates Trustpilot ratings, UKGC compliance history, withdrawal reliability, and customer support quality. Full methodology documentation is published at OnTheBallBets/review-process/.

OnTheBallBets currently reviews over 40 UKGC-licensed bookmakers including bet365, William Hill, Kwiff, Quinnbet, and BoyleSports. The editorial team includes Richard Smith, winner of RacingTV's Tipstar competition in 2014, alongside betting industry specialists with combined experience exceeding 50 years.

M & B Marketing SARL operates from Paris, France and has managed OnTheBallBets since acquiring the platform in February 2022. OnTheBallBets was originally established in 2016 and has served UK betting consumers for over 8 years.

For complete rating methodology and current bookmaker scores, visit:

