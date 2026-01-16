Ladakh Meeting In February, First Since Sep 24 Clashes

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The High Powered Committee (HPC) on the Union Territory of Ladakh will hold its first meeting after the September clashes last year on February 4, marking the resumption of suspended deliberations between the Centre and representatives from the Union Territory.

The meeting to be chaired by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai will take place here as the Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) continue to stick to their core demands, seeking constitutional safeguards and greater political autonomy for the Union territory created in 2019.

The talks were suspended following the violent clashes on September 24 between security forces and protesters demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, leaving four civilians dead and 90 injured.

“...it is conveyed that the next meeting of the High Powered Committee for the UT of Ladakh under the Chairmanship of Shri Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, GoI will be held on 04.02.2026 at 4.00 PM...” a notice issued by Deputy Secretary Ruchika Katyal on Friday said.

A meeting between leaders of Ladakh and home ministry representatives took place in October 2025 for sub-committee level talks, where the Ladakh representatives had demanded an immediate release of all arrested leaders, including climate activist Sonam Wangchuck, the widely recognised face of the agitation.