Haj 2026 Booking Deadline Extended Till Jan 25

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs has extended the deadline for completing Haj 2026 booking formalities through Haj Group Organisers (HGOs) and private tour operators till January 25, 2026, providing relief to thousands of pilgrims who were unable to meet the earlier cut-off.

According to an official circular issued by the Haj Division of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the extension has been granted following multiple representations from pilgrims and other stakeholders seeking additional time to complete mandatory procedures.

The ministry clarified that the extension is final and has been granted in the larger public interest to avoid inconvenience to intending pilgrims.

During the extended period, provisionally selected pilgrims have been asked to complete all remaining formalities. These include finalising the booking process, submitting valid passports to the Haj Committee of India or the concerned HGOs, and ensuring successful onboarding on the Nusuk Portal within the stipulated timeline.

The advisory reiterated that pilgrims must carefully verify their registration status, quota allocation, and approval of the concerned operators before making any booking. It also stressed that bookings should be made only through authorised Haj Group Organisers and private tour operators.