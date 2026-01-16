25-Yr-Old Gets 14 Years Jail For Assault On Minor In Srinagar
Presiding Officer Umi Kulsoom had held the convict, S A Sheikh, a resident of Srinagar, guilty under Section 4 of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and Sections 363 and 376 of the IPC on December 30 last.
ADVERTISEMENT
The court ordered 14 years' imprisonment under POCSO, 10 years under Section 376 IPC (rape), and seven years under Section 363 IPC (kidnapping). However it directed that all sentences run concurrently. In default of payment of the fine, the convict will undergo three months' additional imprisonment, the court said. The period already spent in custody will be set off under Section 428 CrPC, the court said.
The case dates back to April 2021 and according to the prosecution the FIR was registered when the victim's father reported his 17-year-old daughter missing. Police later recovered the minor from the accused's custody at Srinagar locality. Following FSL and medical opinions, charges under POCSO and 376 IPC were added.
While the defence sought leniency citing the convict's young age, lack of prior criminal record, family dependency, and reformative justice, the prosecution argued for stringent punishment, emphasizing the deterrent intent of the POCSO Act and the lasting impact of such crimes on children.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment