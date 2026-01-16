MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Canadian Securities Exchange Reports Strong 2025 Performance Figures

January 16, 2026 12:05 PM EST | Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for 2025, which were highlighted by strong growth in trading and financing activity compared to 2024.

Trading volume of CSE listed securities increased 27.8% to 16.8 billion shares, compared to 13.1 billion in 2024;

Trading value of CSE listed securities increased 50.8% to $6.0 billion, compared to $4.0 billion in 2024;

CSE issuers completed 1,211 financings compared to 1,157 in 2024; these financings raised an aggregate $3.14 billion, a 51.7% increase from $2.07 billion in 2024; and The CSE welcomed listings from 40 new companies, including ten fundamental changes of existing issuers, bringing total listed securities to 742 as at December 31, 2025.

Trading volume of CSE listed securities totaled 1.5 billion shares;

Trading value of CSE listed securities was $713 million;

CSE issuers completed 140 financings that raised an aggregate $404 million; and The CSE welcomed listings from two new companies, including one fundamental change of an existing issuer.

"I am proud to say that 2025 was a successful year for the Canadian Securities Exchange," said Richard Carleton, CEO of the CSE. "Trading volume on the Exchange increased substantially compared to 2024, while total financings completed by our issuers reached a five-year high, and the total capital raised reached a four-year high. We were pleased to see strong financing activity across a number of sectors, most notably mining. In addition, we completed our landmark acquisition of the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX), and we are currently supporting the NSX team to replicate the CSE's successful Canadian model. We should see the first Canadian companies listing on the NSX in the first quarter; in addition to more Australian companies joining the market down under. With junior capital market conditions continuing to improve, we expect 2026 to be another exciting year for our stakeholders."

What's On at the CSE

The Security Traders Association of Chicago (STAC) is holding the 100th edition of its annual Mid-Winter Meeting on January 21-22, and the CSE is pleased to be participating in it. The event features a long roster of expert speakers that will discuss the evolving financial market landscape. There are also numerous networking opportunities. To register, please click here.

On January 25-26, the CSE team will be returning to the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC). Cambridge House International's annual junior mining showcase features approximately 120 keynote speakers and 300 exhibiting mining companies, including many CSE-listed companies. The speaker roster includes some of the biggest names in the sector, such as Frank Giustra, Rick Rule, and Ross Beaty. Attendees are invited to visit the CSE at booth #612 on the conference floor.

Immediately following the VRIC comes the third annual Investor Icebreaker, presented by Investor and held at the Top of Vancouver Revolving Restaurant on January 27. The CSE is returning as a sponsor of this VIP forum, which features 32 junior mining companies largely hand-selected by Michael Gentile of Bastion Asset Management. Several CSE issuers are among the spotlighted companies, including American Pacific Mining Corp. (USGD ), Getchell Gold Corp. (GTCH ), Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (HUNT ), Roxmore Resources Inc. (RM ), and Volta Metals Ltd. (VLTA ).

The DealFlow Discovery Conference, formerly known as The Microcap Conference, is taking place in Atlantic City on January 28-29, and the CSE is pleased to once again be participating in this important showcase for emerging companies. The event has been expanded to feature presentations from private as well as public firms, and will include more than 125 presenting companies. It also includes one-on-one meetings, panel discussions and networking opportunities. The CSE issuers presenting at the conference include FendX Technologies Inc. (FNDX ), First Phosphate Corp. (PHOS ), Grown Rogue International Inc. (GRIN ), and Nerds On Site Inc. (NERD ).

New Listings in December 2025

Evolve Royalties Ltd. (EVR) - Fundamental Change

Predictiv AI Inc. (PAI)

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

Our client-centric approach and corresponding products and services ensure businesses have the support they need to confidently realize their vision.

The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies.

