Tuktu Resources Ltd. Announces Results Of Special Meeting Of Shareholders
|Item
|Business
|Outcome of Vote
|01
|
Dissident Resolution
|
Defeated
|02
| Director Removal Resolution
To remove Mr. Tim de Freitas as a director of the Company, effective immediately.
|
Carried
The Board of Directors wishes to thank shareholders for participating in the matters to be voted upon at the Meeting and for their continued support of the continuing board and management team.
About Tuktu Resources Ltd.
Tuktu is a publicly traded junior oil and gas development company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with producing oil and gas properties in southern Alberta. For additional information about Tuktu please contact:
Tuktu Resources Ltd.
1750, 444 - 5th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta T2P 2T8
Attention: Jeremy Hodder, President and Chief Executive Officer (phone 403-540-6502); or
Kathleen Dixon, Chair (phone 403-200-6633)
