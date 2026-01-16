(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Tuktu Resources Ltd. Announces Results of Special Meeting of Shareholders January 16, 2026 2:20 PM EST | Source: Tuktu Resources Ltd. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - Tuktu Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TUK) (" Tuktu " or the " Company "), a junior oil and gas producer based in Calgary, Alberta, announces the results of the special meeting of shareholders (" Shareholders ") of Tuktu held on January 15, 2026 (the " Meeting "). A total of 168,408,260 common shares in the capital of the Company (representing 63.42% of the total issued and outstanding shares) were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting. Shareholders voted: (i) in favour of the proposal to remove Mr. Tim de Freitas from his role as a director of the Company effective immediately; and (ii) against the proposal put forth by the requisitioning shareholders to remove the other current directors of the Company. Voting results are presented below. The full text of each resolution is available in the Company's management information circular dated December 15, 2025, on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at .

Item Business Outcome of Vote 01 Dissident Resolution

To (a) elect the following individuals as directors of the Company: Jim Masikewich; Timur Ganiev; Don Hamilton; and Tim de Freitas; (b) remove the following individuals from their office as directors: Kathleen Dixon; Robert Dales; William Guinan; Natalie Sweet and Robert Yurchevich; and (c) set the number of directors to be elected at four (4) members. Defeated Votes For Votes Against 406% 67,463,033 59.4% 98,723,005 02 Director Removal Resolution

To remove Mr. Tim de Freitas as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Carried Votes For Votes Against 59.7% 100,519,165 40.3% 67,889,095

The Board of Directors wishes to thank shareholders for participating in the matters to be voted upon at the Meeting and for their continued support of the continuing board and management team.

About Tuktu Resources Ltd.

Tuktu is a publicly traded junior oil and gas development company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with producing oil and gas properties in southern Alberta. For additional information about Tuktu please contact:

Tuktu Resources Ltd.

1750, 444 - 5th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 2T8

Attention: Jeremy Hodder, President and Chief Executive Officer (phone 403-540-6502); or

Kathleen Dixon, Chair (phone 403-200-6633)

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Tuktu Resources Ltd.