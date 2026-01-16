Samsung Phones To Get Free AI

Samsung will make basic artificial intelligence features free on its smartphones, Azernews reports.

According to Android Authority, the South Korean tech giant has updated the user agreement for its Galaxy AI neural network. The document states that the core AI features available on Samsung smartphones will be provided free of charge. This effectively rules out the introduction of subscriptions or paid access for the main Galaxy AI functions.

Samsung first introduced its artificial intelligence service alongside the Galaxy S24 lineup in 2024. Galaxy AI offers features such as real-time call translation, AI-powered photo editing, text generation, and enhanced note summarization.

Samsung's decision comes at a time when many competitors are exploring paid AI services. By keeping essential AI features free, Samsung may gain a significant competitive advantage and encourage wider adoption of AI tools in everyday smartphone use. The company is also expected to expand Galaxy AI capabilities through future software updates at no additional cost to users.