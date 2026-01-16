China Launches Four Tianqi Iot Satellites From The Sea

The Chinese company Galactic Energy has successfully launched four Tianqi telecommunications satellites into orbit, Azernews reports.

The launch took place on January 16 at 04:10 Beijing time from the Haiyan naval cosmodrome, located in the Yellow Sea. The satellites were carried into orbit by the Ceres-1 launch vehicle.

The Tianqi 37-40 satellites were placed in an orbit at an altitude of 850 km and are part of the global Xiwang (“Hope”) Internet of Things (IoT) project. Galactic Energy stated that the satellites will support the provision of consumer services through connected electronic systems in vehicles and portable devices.

This satellite constellation is expected to enable the transmission of digital data across a wide range of sectors, including forestry, agriculture, emergency response, tourism, ecology, and water resources management. Additionally, it will support the energy sector, oil industry, maritime economy, and the development of smart cities.

Experts note that the Tianqi constellation represents a significant step forward for China's private space industry, demonstrating the growing capabilities of commercial satellite operators and their role in expanding IoT infrastructure globally. With this deployment, Galactic Energy is positioning itself as a key player in the next generation of satellite-based communication and data services.