Wikipedia Lists Most Searched Topics Ever

The Wikimedia Foundation, the operator of the online encyclopedia Wikipedia, has released a list of the most popular search queries in the portal's history, Azernews reports,.

Popular Science magazine reported on the findings, highlighting the enduring interests of Wikipedia users worldwide.

According to the report, the most viewed Wikipedia article is “Deaths by Year,” which has been accessed more than 647 million times. Articles about the United States ranked second with over 328 million views, while the page on US President Donald Trump came in third, with more than 325 million views. Articles about Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned over the United Kingdom from 1952 to 2022, and India were fourth and fifth, respectively.

The top ten most popular search queries also included articles about Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, former US President Barack Obama, entrepreneur Elon Musk, World War II, and the United Kingdom.

Wikipedia, launched on January 15, 2001, now contains over 65 million articles in more than 300 languages, attracting more than 15 billion page views each month. Analysts note that the list reflects both global historical interests and the enduring fascination with contemporary figures in politics, sports, and technology.

The prominence of pages like“Deaths by Year” and“World War II” suggests that Wikipedia users are not just seeking current news or pop culture content but are also deeply interested in understanding historical patterns and their impact on today's world.