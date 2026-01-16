Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Von Der Leyen To Skip EU No-Confidence Vote Over Mercosur Deal

Von Der Leyen To Skip EU No-Confidence Vote Over Mercosur Deal


2026-01-16 03:14:54
(MENAFN- AzerNews) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will not attend the upcoming no-confidence vote against her and her cabinet, a European Parliament spokesperson, Delphine Colard, told Politico on Friday, Azernews reports.

The debate, scheduled for January 19 in Strasbourg, will instead see Trade Commissioner Maros Sevcovic represent von der Leyen. Colard noted that no other commissioners will be present.

The motion of no-confidence was tabled in response to von der Leyen's handling of the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, which has faced criticism over environmental, labor, and market access concerns. The debate and vote were initiated by the right-wing Patriots for Europe group, led by Jordan Bardella, who called for von der Leyen's removal from office.

Observers say von der Leyen's absence signals confidence that the vote will not succeed, as the motion requires an absolute majority in the European Parliament to pass. The proceedings will focus on scrutinizing her administration's decisions regarding the trade deal, including commitments on deforestation, human rights, and the protection of EU producers.

MENAFN16012026000195011045ID1110609041



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search