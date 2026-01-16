Von Der Leyen To Skip EU No-Confidence Vote Over Mercosur Deal
The debate, scheduled for January 19 in Strasbourg, will instead see Trade Commissioner Maros Sevcovic represent von der Leyen. Colard noted that no other commissioners will be present.
The motion of no-confidence was tabled in response to von der Leyen's handling of the EU-Mercosur trade agreement, which has faced criticism over environmental, labor, and market access concerns. The debate and vote were initiated by the right-wing Patriots for Europe group, led by Jordan Bardella, who called for von der Leyen's removal from office.
Observers say von der Leyen's absence signals confidence that the vote will not succeed, as the motion requires an absolute majority in the European Parliament to pass. The proceedings will focus on scrutinizing her administration's decisions regarding the trade deal, including commitments on deforestation, human rights, and the protection of EU producers.
