Zelensky: Partner Countries Should Allocate Specific Share In SAFE Program For Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a joint press conference with Czech President Petr Pavel, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“There is a pan-European defense program called SAFE. We expect Ukraine's participation in the program to be significant. We have already shown that we can make effective weapons together. Together with the Czech Republic, we can further increase this cooperation, primarily in the production of artillery and drones, interceptor drones,” he said.

Zelensky emphasized that it is important for European partners to allocate a specific share in the SAFE program in their countries specifically for Ukraine.

“It is our country and our soldiers who currently have the best expertise in Europe in terms of weapons and tactics that really work,” the Ukrainian president stressed.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine expects Europeans to be as active in military aid this year as they were last year.

“We also expect that our previous agreements on air defense and the Czech Republic's connections in the world will help us with our most urgent task - protection from daily Russian strikes,” Zelensky added.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian delegation is already on its way to the United States, where meetings with representatives of the US President's administration are planned with the aim of strengthening political and security cooperation.