Ukraine's Embassy In Iran Suspends Operations

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the embassy on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

"Due to the escalation of the security situation, we inform you that the Embassy of Ukraine in the Islamic Republic of Iran is temporarily suspending its operations. Information regarding the resumption of the embassy's activities, as well as further actions and possible changes, will be communicated additionally," the post reads.

The embassy advised Ukrainians currently in Iran to follow previously published instructions and avoid putting themselves at risk.

As reported by Ukrinform, the United Kingdom evacuated its ambassador and all embassy staff from Tehran amid potential U.S. strikes on Iranian territory.

Italy is also withdrawing staff from its embassy in Tehran, except for some officials.

ian regime demands $5,000 for return of protesters' bodies - BB

Earlier, the United States recommended that part of its military personnel leave the Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar due to heightened regional tensions.