War Update: 98 Frontline Clashes Since Morning, Heaviest Russian Pressure On Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, as cited by Ukrinform.

Today, Russian forces shelled Bleshnia in the Chernihiv region, and Kucherivka, Rohizne, Ryzhivka, Bachivsk, Budky, and Iskryskivshchyna in the Sumy region using mortars and artillery.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, two engagements have occurred since morning. Russian forces used three guided bombs and carried out 81 shelling attacks, eight of which were from multiple rocket launch systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks, with five more engagements ongoing. Here, the invaders attempted to advance near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Chuhunivka, Ambarne, and Dehtiarne, as well as toward Kruhle.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian troops tried to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions twice near Novovodiane and Kolodiazi.

In the Sloviansk sector, Russian forces made two attempts to advance toward Ukrainian positions near Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian invaders attempted one breakthrough toward Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, Russian forces carried out 15 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Sofiivka. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian forces made 38 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions in the areas of Shakhove, Nikanorivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward Filiia; 36 of these attacks have already been repelled.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy assaults. Russian forces are attempting to advance in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Oleksiivka, Stepove, and Krasnohirske. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, 21 combat engagements occurred near Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, Zelene, and toward Varvarivka. Seven of these are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, Russian forces attempted three times to break through Ukrainian defenses in the areas of Stepnohirsk and Prymorske. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Russian invaders have not conducted offensive actions today.

As previously reported, additional forces and equipment have been deployed to defend the town of Myrnohrad in the Donetsk region.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine